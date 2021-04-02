ofMarion Neumann shut down

Unconventional thinkers’ theses were suddenly heard on the radio in Münsterland. Corona deniers are said to have hijacked a frequency from the WDR – the police were turned on.

Ahaus – Something like that has probably never happened before. In the Münsterland, strangers are said to have hijacked a radio frequency from the WDR for messages from the lateral thinker scene about the corona pandemic *. Instead of music from the radio, listeners suddenly heard a mysterious voice on Thursday (April 1st).

According to the Federal Network Agency responsible for such cases, the police from Ahaus in the Borken district turned to the authority and reported a corresponding incident. When a woman was driving a car, the program of the WDR station 1Live was suddenly superimposed. Instead, a “tinny voice” was heard for about 45 seconds, “spreading the corona theses from the lateral thinker scene”. Among other things, initially had the picture reported about it.

According to the newspaper, a listener heard the following sentences, among other things: “The flu has suddenly disappeared, suddenly there is Corona *. When do you ask the right questions? ”Vaccinations are also said to have been an issue.

Explained in the video: lateral thinker – what’s behind the movement?

Lateral thinker theses on the radio on WDR frequency: “Sensitive fines” threaten

The WDR itself had confirmed the interference on Thursday. Since the first week of March, several reports of this type have been received from listeners. “The frequency was temporarily hijacked by strangers, especially in the Borken district,” the broadcaster explained. All information has been forwarded to the Federal Network Agency, which is now tracking the origin. It is also their responsibility to initiate possible legal action.

The Federal Network Agency assumes a pirate station that illegally uses the 1Live frequency. Because the interruptions are so short, he probably doesn’t have a particularly strong transmission power and uses different locations. “The use of frequencies without frequency allocation is an administrative offense and can be punished with severe fines,” the authority clarified.

You can also read all developments on the subject of coronavirus in Germany in our current news ticker.