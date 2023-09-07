Home page World

A meteor bathed the sky over Turkey in a spectacular light. The whole spectacle lasted only seconds and was captured on video.

ANKARA – On September 3, 2023, a meteor penetrated Earth’s atmosphere and bathed the sky over eastern Turkey in a green light. This rare phenomenon has not only fascinated the people of the region. If you wanted to capture the event on camera, you had to be quick: the phenomenon only lasted a few seconds.

Meteor in the sky: Video captures impressive moment in Turkey

An X user captured the brief moment according to a particularly spectacular video. In the foreground you can see a child with a flashing light and in the background you can see the meteor passing by for several seconds. Behind the clouds, the sky flashes an eerie green. In the comments, various users report that they saw the event in the Turkish areas of Van, Bayburt and Bingöl, among others. One writes: “In Ilica it flew over our heads”. In Germany, too, there are regular celestial phenomena of all kinds.

Meteor burns up in the sky and glows green

According to the Tübingen astronomer and head of the Tübingen Astronomical Association, Dr. Maximilian Hohmann, the meteor shines green because it burned up in the atmosphere, as it did Reutlingen General Gazette explained. Hohmann assumes that this takes place at an altitude of a few hundred kilometers. The technical term for this is “oxygen recombination lights”.

Meteor burns up: people’s reaction to the green light spectacle in the sky

The event caused a sensation not only in Turkey but worldwide. The phenomenon was widely discussed on social media and many people shared their photos and videos of the green sky. Under the video with the child playing, a user writes: “Congratulations, you’ve probably captured the most beautiful moment.” The interplay between light, clouds, meteor and child playing seems to have particularly pleased the user. Another person commented, “The sky got pretty bright.”

While meteors often create harmless and mesmerizing light shows in the sky, there are other celestial bodies like asteroids that can pose a serious threat. Unlike meteors, which tend to burn up in the atmosphere, asteroids have the potential to cause significant damage when they hit Earth. Incidentally, shooting stars race across the sky every night, even during the day.