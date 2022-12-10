A woman in Zoetermeer had such a realistic dream that she called the police. She reported to the operations center that her husband was chasing burglars in the shed. The police come to the scene with, among other things, dog handlers and a helicopter, but then the report turns out to have been a dream.

The woman called the police during a reasonably quiet night. The dispatchers are on edge when the red-handed burglary report comes in from her. Multiple units are sent to the location. The dog brigade is called in, the traffic police go there and the national police unit is asked for support with a helicopter.

The officers who arrive first on the scene cordon off the area from the street. Officers also go to the address of the woman who called. They reassure her and ask her for a description of her husband. The information that the police officers receive from the woman is also passed on to the search units in the area.

Man is lying in bed

When officers search the house, they are very surprised to find a man lying in bed who exactly matches the description given earlier. “The reporter’s man was in a deep sleep and knew nothing about it,” the police in The Hague reported. “A burglary, he didn’t know anything about that.”



Quote

Although the burglary was not real, the commitment of the colleagues was… The neighborhood was full of police vehicles Police The Hague

The resident probably had a dream and thought the burglary actually happened. Sometimes a dream can seem very real. Although the burglary was not real, the efforts of the colleagues were… The neighborhood was full of police vehicles.”

In the end, it turned out to be a false alarm and the residents were able to embrace each other again. “We call that service and very vigilant,” the police conclude in the shared message on social media.





