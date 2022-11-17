In the city of Dnipro, as a result of the morning shelling, two infrastructures were hit: there is one victim and 14 people were injured. This was stated by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional state administration Valentin Reznichenko on Telegram, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “Russian terrorists have just bombed the Dnipro. There are several hits on two infrastructure structures. At the outset, one victim and 14 injured, including a 15-year-old girl.”

In the video, the camera mounted inside a car records the explosion of a missile that hit one of the streets of Dnipro.



00:11