The SPD's deliberations about “freezing” the war in Ukraine are also reshuffling the coalition cards in Germany. Merz is courting the Greens, Söder is slowing down.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has looked deep into the crystal ball – and spotted new federal elections in September. But that's not all. The CDU oracle also met a beautiful green fairy there, one who, according to Merz, “is able to accept realities very quickly, at least in foreign and security policy.” It couldn't have been because of the cannabis release at the traffic lights: Merz's first (and supposedly only) contact with the drug was a long time ago and, according to the consumer, it was “terrible”.

It is more likely that the visionary CDU boss is currently working on a strategic shift: Since the previous preferred partner, the SPD, repositioned itself on the Ukraine war under the guidance of its parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, the intersections between the Union and the comrades have been shrinking and those with the Greens have been growing . Like the CDU and CSU, they do not want to appease the aggressor Putin with concessions, but instead want to deter him through their own strength and to do this they want to heavily arm the Bundeswehr and give Ukraine more support.

Union at odds: Merz and Söder with different positions

As rarely before, the question of how freedom and security in Germany can best be secured could dominate the next election campaign and catch up with the classic election-decisive topics of economy and migration. If the traffic light fails due to their massive differences in the realignment of economic policy and budget preparation, the black-green option, which was believed to be dead, is suddenly back on the table.

Of course, this is a horror for Markus Söder. The head of the sister party CSU is trying to be the most brutal possible preventer of the black-green coalition to keep the Bavarian pain in the ass Hubert Aiwanger at bay. His nightmare is an election campaign in which Aiwanger goes around the villages with the slogan “If you vote black, you get green” and cheats voters out of him. On the very same day that Merz expressed his “respect” for Baerbock, Habeck and Co., Söder wished the Greens a “long break” and referred to the irreconcilable differences on the migration issue. Maybe the Union chiefs Merz and Söder should smoke something together, for example the peace pipe. (Georg Anastasiadis)