Jens Spahn got the opportunity to present himself. On Monday, the Union parliamentary group offered its health minister the opportunity to present interested members of the CDU and CSU together with the head of the chancellery, Helge Braun, his view of the state of the fight against corona.

Such non-party specialist appointments are not unusual; parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus had already put the meeting on the schedule last year. But it turns out to be an unwanted help for the guest – on two fronts.

So far, Spahn has achieved popularity ratings in the corona pandemic that only the Chancellor and Bavarian Markus Söder top. Early problems with masks have been forgotten, he stayed away from the bickering of the country round.

A Teflon minister gets a problem

But since the word of the “vaccination disaster” was in the room, something threatens to get stuck even on the Teflon Minister. This is doubly annoying for Spahn, because in less than two weeks the CDU party congress will elect the new boss and he will be half and half on the ballot papers of the 1001 delegates as Armin Laschet’s tandem partner.

So far, the federal minister has been considered an asset of the duo, so much so that quite a few Christian Democrats would like to see him in front instead of the NRW prime minister. Spahn has always committed to the team. On the other hand, there is little on record that he thinks the man in front of him is more suitable than himself.

Many others thought of the audience favorite when parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus recently pointed out that the Union’s candidate for chancellor does not necessarily have to be the CSU or the future CDU leader. “There are several people in the Union whom I would trust to do this” “Brinkhaus announced in the” Süddeutsche Zeitung “and at the same time applied for a say.

No overflow of chancellor candidates in sight

Brinkhaus did not say who he was watching. Whoever looks around among the leaders of the CDU and CSU, of course, does not easily force “several” to do so. He leaves it open whether Brinkhaus counts himself among the candidates: he has learned that it is never wise for the head of the Union faction to “categorically say no”.

At first glance, that does not quite fit in with the fact that he is also announcing that he would like to remain group leader. At second glance, it fits. The leader of the Union faction is a powerful position, attractive as a fat consolation prize for a survey king Spahn.

But the interview does not reveal that Brinkhaus wanted to praise the potential competitor upwards.

The faction leader sets all sorts of criteria for successor candidates for Angela Merkel – he includes leadership experience and successes, keeping the country and party together, integrating, moderating in Europe. But that doesn’t exactly fit Spahn, hardly Norbert Röttgen, not Friedrich Merz and most likely Laschet.

Whether Brinkhaus thinks that it fits Brinkhaus as well remains open, as I said. But he insists that there is no straight path from the CDU chairmanship to the Chancellery: “This office is not a transit station for the next post.” After Easter, all those responsible should ask themselves: “Who best embodies our program and, above all, our values and does it have a good chance of winning? ”

Two unflattering comparisons

Brinkhaus expressly does not want to see high-flying polls as a decisive criterion: “Surveys are only a snapshot”, he says, and in the same breath recalls spectacularly fallen survey angels like Martin Schulz (SPD) or Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU).

The current survey angels of the Union are unlikely to find the comparison charming. In any case, Spahn is working to save him fate. On Monday, “Bild” readers can learn that the EU and somehow also Angela Merkel are to blame for the possible shortage of vaccination orders, who insisted on European procurement in order to prevent a race of strong economies at the expense of the weaker EU partners.

The story goes on to say that Spahn had to break off a four-party purchasing alliance with France, Italy and the Netherlands, which annoyed him; He warned against “close co-workers” of problems if 21 other states could have a say.

In any case, it was not the minister, who is supposed to be the name of the message that is often launched from among the “close collaborators”.

He even gets help from Brinkhaus. The faction leader calls for “consistent readjustment”, above all, but not only with a view to the countries.

The fact that the SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil believes that he has found an opportunity to make the CDU Minister the scapegoat for all vaccination failures cannot simply be abandoned by the CDU politician Brinkhaus. Looking back doesn’t bring anything, he complains: “People die every day, I don’t stand up and play coalition games!” Especially not if, as is well known, SPD ministers like Olaf Scholz were in the Corona cabinet.

Jens Spahn would have liked to hear it. He couldn’t have said that better in his own defense.