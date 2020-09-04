A few years ago that was unthinkable – now there are actually eight parties represented in the Bundestag. The transfer of a member of parliament makes it possible.

Uwe Kamann, formerly AfD, has joined the LKR of AfD founder Bernd Lucke.

Kamann describes the party as a “firewall against the AfD”.

Berlin – At the Bundestag election 2017 had the Liberal Conservative Reformers (LKR) did not participate at all – nevertheless a member of the small party is now sitting as a member of parliament. Uwe Kamann from North Rhine-Westphalia, non-attached since leaving the AfD in December 2018, has joined the LKR a year before the next federal election.

“This party is a firewall against the AfD – that’s one of the reasons why I’m participating,” said Kamann dpa. The entrepreneur now belongs to the LKR as a board member without voting rights, responsible for the political fields of digitization, innovation promotion and competitiveness.

The establishment of the LKR goes to the Split in the AfD back in summer 2015. Back then had AfD founder Bernd Lucke and a number of representatives of the economically liberal wing of the party founded their own party in protest against a shift to the right of the AfD that they noted.

LKR in the Bundestag: Luckes AfD spin-off wants to compete nationwide in 2021

The Euro-critical party, first ALFA was called and then had to rename itself after a name dispute, is currently not represented in any state parliament. To Bundestag election 2021 she wants to compete nationwide. Its current chairman is Jürgen Joost (63) from Neumünster. Lucke, who is now teaching at the university in Hamburg again, is still a member of the LKR today, but without a management position.

“The majority of our slightly more than 800 members did not previously belong to the AfD,” said Joost. The LKR sees itself as a “political anchor for the liberal-conservative spectrum”. In the meantime, the AfD had to fight massively with its right wing politicians – the “wing” was dissolved, and there was a membership dispute over Andreas Kalbitz that lasted for months. (dpa / fn)