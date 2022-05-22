Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

During the Ukraine war, unusual sounds suddenly appeared on Russia’s state television. A Russian military expert was pessimistic.

Munich/Moscow – In the Ukraine conflict, things are getting darker and darker for Russia and ruler Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian military is inflicting increasingly heavy casualties on Kremlin troops in skirmishes, reports from the region confirm. This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging. One of the most recent examples of this is a Russian army debacle attempting a river crossing in eastern Ukraine.

The depressing mood for Russia in the context of the invasion of the neighboring country is apparently now even noticeable on state television. One military expert was particularly pessimistic about the future development of the conflict. According to him, worse is coming to Moscow.

Ukraine war: military expert paints a bleak picture for Russia – “will definitely get worse”

Russian state media such as Rossiya-1 are known to be the Kremlin’s consistent means of propaganda. It is therefore all the more surprising to hear such critical statements as those made by military expert and former Russian colonel Mikhail Khodarenok on state television. Khodarenok’s comments painted an extremely worrying picture of the aggressive war in Ukraine.

At first, however, he denied Russian information that the morale of Ukrainian troops was declining and that they were almost in crisis. “Put simply, that’s not true,” emphasized the military expert. Of course there are isolated cases, but you have to look at the “big picture”. To moderator Olga Skabeyeva’s objection that individual cases make up the whole picture, he responded with the “general strategic position”.

This position is that Ukraine can arm a million people, but lacks weapons and equipment. However, the lend-lease arrangement decided by the US and the European support would mean that “we have to consider this one million Ukrainian soldiers as a reality of the near future,” said Khodarenok. He urgently warned: “We have to take this into account in our strategic calculations. The situation will definitely get worse for us.”

Ukraine war: Discussion on Russian state television – “Dogma in the minds of our experts”

This was eventually followed by another objection from Skabeyeva that not all of the one million soldiers could be professionals. In the battle of words with the moderator, the military expert also criticized Russia’s “political experts”. Khodarenok emphasized that professionalism is about “training, morale and a willingness to shed blood for the motherland” – so even an army of recruits can be professional.

In Ukraine these factors are given. Ukrainians are ready to fight to the death. Khodarenok described this as an “integral part” of an army’s combat effectiveness. “This dogma is very strong in the minds of our political pundits who think that a soldier on contract must be a professional,” the former colonel said.

Ukraine war: warning on Russian state television – “we are completely isolated”

In his speech on state television, the military expert also appealed to see the truth and drew attention to a crucial problem in Russia. From both a political and a military point of view, the most important thing is to be realistic. “If not, then sooner or later reality will hit you so hard that you won’t know what hit you,” warned Khodarenok.

According to the expert, a look at the situation shows: “The biggest problem with our military and our political situation is that we are in complete geopolitical isolation.” The whole world is against Russia, he underlined, “even if we don’t admit it want”. Therefore, “for God’s sake” one should not swing rockets in the direction of Finland, emphasized Khodarenok, based on Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession plans. Russia had threatened the countries with “far-reaching consequences”.

Solving the difficult situation for Moscow is now the task of the military and the political leadership. The former colonel repeatedly stated that he was looking at “the big picture” and in a way called for reason: “If a coalition of 42 states is against us and our military-political and military-technical resources are limited, the situation is not normal .” This had to be solved – “in one way or another”. (bb)