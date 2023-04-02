Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Fear of air strikes: Russia is preparing for attacks by Ukraine on its own territory. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency



Russia’s leadership apparently fears retaliatory air strikes from Ukraine on facilities on its own territory. A warning is therefore sent to the companies.

Moscow – Russia is apparently preparing for the fact that its own territory could increasingly become the target of attacks. The Ukrainians are being equipped with ever-improving weapon systems by their Western allies and may also target targets across the border. Possibly not just military, Moscow believes.

Russia fears aerial bombardment from Ukraine: companies should arm themselves

To prevent this, the State Duma recommended that companies get anti-aircraft systems like this one Moscow Times reported. Andrei Kartapolov, head of the defense committee in the Russian lower house, advised the companies to prepare themselves for the fight against drones in this way, since the funds of the defense ministry “are concentrated on securing important state and military facilities”.

Politicians have their own way of setting priorities. According to the Weimar-born general, there are “relatively inexpensive anti-drone countermeasures that any self-respecting company can buy and install on their facilities.”

Kartapolov also warned that the Russian air defense zones are known to both NATO intelligence and the Ukrainian military. The 59-year-old added: “That means they know roughly where our air defense installations are, and it’s entirely possible to launch a drone along the route so that it not only circles the area, but also bypasses the same air defense areas.” “

Ukraine attacks Russia from the air: Citizens have bunkers built

Already in February, the Russian portal 66.ru reports that more and more families in the country are having bunkers built for them. In addition, the number of offers from companies, but also from private individuals has increased. The costs would usually vary between one million and ten million rubles, which is the equivalent of between 12,000 and 120,000 euros.

The New Voice of the Ukraine also referred to photos of air defense systems on building roofs in and around Moscow circulating in the Russian media. Appropriate systems are also said to have been set up near the Putin residence in Novo-Ogaryovo. This is how the Kremlin boss wants to protect himself and his loved ones. (mg)