At the first performances in Germany on their current tour, singer Till Lindemann and the other band members appeared almost the same as always. But only almost.

At the Rammstein concert in Munich, the band performed as if nothing had happened: in front of tens of thousands of spectators, the rock band played the first German concert of their current European tour on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. This was followed by three more appearances in the Munich Olympic Stadium. This time without guests in “Row Zero” and without the song “P*ssy”. But as fan videos show, that wasn’t all.

At the Rammstein concert in Munich, among other things, drummer Christoph Schneider cried? Does that mean anything? © @imperialmoonboyz TikTok/@max_metal_official Instagram

Rammstein concert in Munich: Videos show the current status of the band

In the Rammstein case, more and more young women are speaking out and telling of alleged abuse or systematic castings for Row Zero (area directly in front of the stage). Front singer Till Lindemann is accused of pushing the women backstage into sexual acts and even physically injuring them. Drugs were also involved, reports one Influencer on YouTube about her alleged encounter with Lindemann.

At the beginning of June, Rammstein took a position on the allegations of abuse and pointed out that he was not “prejudiced”. While some celebrated the band for this, others voiced their opinion much criticism of Lindemann under the post of Rammstein. For some, what is said to have happened is also “personally painful”. One of them is our author. He was a Rammstein fan himself and believes that Till Lindemann harbors a dark secret.

In any case, Lindemann did not reveal his “secret” during the four Rammstein performances in Munich. He did not respond to the allegations made – at least not directly. Nevertheless, social media is teeming with speculation about the current state of the band. Here you can see five videos from the Munich Rammstein concert that show how bad things are for the band.

1. Hidden Weather Message

“We were extremely lucky with the announced storm. Believe me, the others will also pass by,” says Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann at the concert in Munich on Thursday, June 8, 2023. His fans interpret this as likely to allude to the allegations of abuse. Others see a kind of helplessness in it: “Wowww what a meaningful statement,” comments a TikTok user.

2. Bad air at Rammstein?

In any case, the user @BlackCrusade alludes to this with her tweet (see above). She shares a video of Till Lindemann and guitarist Richard Kruspe leaving the stage. You can see how Lindemann stretches out his hand to Kruspe. He raises his arm and runs past the Rammstein frontman in a waving posture. “Definitely a good mood in Munich,” comments the user.

Whether this is due to the normal tension at a concert or the abuse debate remains open. “If Kruspe says no, then there’s a real fire under the roof,” speculates a Twitter user. “There’s pressure in the boiler without a stage fuck booth and an after-after show. Underfucked, I’d say that gets on the old creepy clown’s mind,” commented @FrauAsterisk.

Here by the way five tips if you suspect knockout drops in your drink like the women at Rammstein concerts.

3. He stays on stage at the “Germany” performance

Till Lindemann usually always leaves the stage during the instrumental part of the song “Deutschland”. According to statements by an alleged abuse victim at the Time During this time, the singer retreats to a small extra room under the stage, where he then has oral sex with women from “Row Zero”. At the concert in Munich he stays seated – although guests were not allowed directly in front of the stage this time anyway.

4. Voice breaks at “I want you to trust me”

On TikTok, a person shares a video of Till Lindemann’s “I want” performance. There the Rammstein frontman sings the lines of the song with a completely different emphasis this time. The words “I want you to trust me, I want you to believe me” are accompanied by a small stumble during the performance on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Lindemann’s voice breaks a little.

5. Bitter tears from the Rammstein drummer

Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider can no longer hold back tears at the end of Wednesday evening’s concert in Munich. As the band’s fans applaud, he claps his hands in front of his face, smiles, then looks up, then grimaces in sadness or relief. Crying, he kneels and looks down to hide his face from the audience for a few minutes.

