Investigation services around the world prey on the hundreds of millions of messages from criminals that the Netherlands, together with other countries, have deciphered. This puts the criminal investigation department in a very strong position to arrest criminal leaders abroad. Detective chief Andy Kraag about doing business with countries all over the world, rolling up the Satudarah summit in a few weeks and reading along with other criminals: “When it came to torture containers, we had to intervene.”
Chile Timmermans
