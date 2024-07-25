Arguing in the tent: almost half of the apartment owners experience hassle within the association of owners (vve). Sometimes it is about something small, such as the color of the front door, but sometimes also about big decisions, for example about the necessary sustainability of the apartment complex. “If they end up in court, you know for sure that it will never be right again.”

#Suddenly #paying #euros #homeowners #association #roof #leaking #bill #angry