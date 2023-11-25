Their cheerful online platform Tis Hier Geen Hotel is a ray of hope for fathers and mothers who struggle with adolescent children. After Handbook for novice adolescent parentswhich journalists Saskia Smith and Martine de Vente wrote two years ago, was published last week Handbook for advanced adolescent parents about teenagers from the age of sixteen. “Sometimes they sound so mature that you think: hey, I think my job is done. But you can’t leave for a long time.”