“You will never work in this city again” was the blunt phrase that Mel Gibson snapped at Jim Caviezel (Mount Vermont, 54 years old) after he agreed to star Passion of Christ (2004). The actor revealed it in a talk at the First Baptist Church of Orlando. His response was just as resounding: “We all have to bear our cross.” Gibson’s prophetic ability is dubious: two decades later, Caviezel is the star of the most controversial movie of the summer, and while his career suffered for various reasons, he never entirely disappeared from the spotlight.

In the summer of Harrison Ford’s farewell as Indiana Jones and the hyped ad nauseam Barbie and oppenheimeran unexpected guest has slipped into the box office. sound of freedom (the sound of freedom), released on July 4, has already surpassed the $100 million barrier at the US box office, a disproportionate figure for a film that cost less than $15 million, which slept for years in a Disney drawer and was rejected by Netflix and Amazon. Unexpected figures for a true story with traces of a telefilm and Jim Caviezel as the only recognizable star playing a former US Homeland Security agent who left his job to found an NGO dedicated to dismantling pedophile networks.

More information

The film ended up with a Christian film production company that financed it through crowdfunding. Everything apparently normal, except that around her the hand of the far-right organization QAnon is perceived. The group is linked to the capture of the Capitol, to events as surreal as the one that brought together thousands of people in Texas who were waiting for the resurrection of John John Kennedy to become Trump’s vice president or Pizzagate. According to Qanon, a cabal of Democratic politicians led by Hillary Clinton and Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks kidnap children to torture them in satanic rituals and extract adrenochrome from their blood, a substance derived from adrenaline that would allow them to stay forever young. Although the film by Mexican Alejandro Monteverde refrains from mentioning it, Jim Caviezel had talked repeatedly from him, before and during the promotion of the film. “It is a chemical compound, a drug that the elites have used for many years. It is ten times more potent than heroin.”

The popularity of the film has contributed to the advertising campaign launched from the extreme right and headed by Donald Trump, who last Wednesday held a Sound of Freedom Screening at his golf club in Bedminster.

He has also had the support of Mel Gibson and the far-right guru Steve Bannon, in front of whose microphones Caviezel spoke a few days ago and where he mentioned adrenochrome again: “It has some mystical qualities to make you look younger,” he said.

Caviezel has repeatedly thanked Trump for his support, whom he considers “God’s chosen one.” “I want to tell you that when you see it you will feel at peace because you, more than anyone, have done the incredible things that Jesus preached,” he declared on Bannon’s podcast. “I believe that Donald Trump was chosen by Almighty God, and I’m talking about God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit,” she added.

Caviezel’s link to the ultra-conservative agenda does not surprise anyone. Twenty years ago she carried on his shoulders, almost literally, the weight of Passion of Christ, the controversial film about the final hours of Jesus Christ directed by Mel Gibson. The director, usually in the spotlight for his anti-Semitic and racist statements and cases of sexist violence, did not want Anglo-Saxon actors in favor of verisimilitude and Caviezel, with his oceanic blue eyes, was far removed from the face of a true Hebrew. But no one was going to get more involved in a grueling production than a fervent religious man who considers John Paul II his greatest influence. During filming he received several accidental lashes, dislocated his shoulder due to the weight of the cross, suffered from pneumonia and constant migraines, and was struck by lightning. Perhaps God liked the biopic of his son as little as the critics, who beat her up for his gore excesses and his undisguised anti-Semitism. “While the words say love love lovesounds and images say hate hate hate.” wrote Andrew Sarris in the New York Observer. What nobody criticized was the performance of Caviezel, a brilliant actor with an imposing physique that could have established him as a classic heartthrob, but he chose another path.

Caviezel made his film debut under the direction of Gus van Sant in My private Idaho, the poetic story of a narcoleptic hustler in love with his best friend, a movie gem queer starring Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix, in which he played an airport employee. A very brief role that he got thanks to a lie: he pretended to be Italian. The son of a chiropractor and a housewife from Washington state, he grew up in an ultra-religious family and his acting dedication was an anomaly, as he was destined to be a basketball player like his four brothers.

Jim Caviezel, in ‘Sound of Freedom’.

He began to stand out as the brother of Wyatt Earp in the 1994 Lawrence Kasdan film, and he chained small roles in The rock and Lieutenant O’Neil. When Terence Malick returned to the cinema after two decades, he placed it at the center of The thin red line (1998), a spiritual and aesthetic war rambling that garnered seven Oscar nominations. Half of Hollywood had aspired to the role of him, from Brad Pitt to Johnny Depp through Matthew McConaughey. “Caviezel is heavenly in the role, irreplaceable and a big part of why the movie is so special,” he posted. Guardian.

His face began to become familiar. He was the son of Dennis Quaid in Frequency (2000), one of the favorite films for Saturday after-dinner meals, Ashley Judd’s husband with a shady past in All the truth (2002), a mysterious lover of Jennifer Lopez in angel gaze (2001) and Edmond Dantes in the adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo (2002). A streak so solid that he allowed himself to turn down the role of Cyclops in X Men. His career was consolidating when he arrived Passion of Christ. Just in his thirties, JC playing JC “There are no coincidences”, declared when a Polish media highlighted that fact. “There are no coincidences for God. Though even when I raise the dead, they’ll say it happened by accident.”

After Passion of Christ, it seemed that Gibson’s prophecy was going to come true. He blames Hollywood atheism. “It saddens me that so many people in my country do not seek holiness. They replace it with drugs and hedonism, ”he declared. He found television refuge as the John Reese of the vibrant person of interest, a procedural produced by JJ Abrams and Jonathan Nolan that enjoyed critical acclaim and ran for five seasons. “I suddenly stopped being one of the top five most popular actors in the studio, and not because I did anything wrong. I just played Jesus. Did this rejection affect me personally? Well, everyone has to take his cross. But after all, I won’t be in this world forever. Neither do Hollywood producers. At some point, everyone will have to answer for what they’ve done.”

Jim Caviezel in the role that made him world famous, ‘The Passion of the Christ’ (2004).

In addition to his ideas, a time bomb for publicists, perhaps Hollywood’s reluctance to hire him may contribute to his refusal to play certain roles. He does not want to participate in movies that use violence for entertainment, he also refuses to undress and tries to avoid overly passionate romances. “I have a hard time getting naked in a movie,” he explained. “I don’t think it’s right. In my faith I am taught that abstinence is important… You will never see my butt in the movie, unless it takes place during the Holocaust.” He does not believe that this policy, which is also followed by other actors such as the double Oscar winner Denzel Washington, is an impediment. “If they are really interested in my work, they will change the script. If not, it is because they are not looking for me”.

When he had to film a love scene with Jennifer López in the aforementioned angel look he made it clear from the beginning that in no case would he accept nudity. I told them, “Put a top on her, I’m going to keep my shorts on hers and she’s going to keep hers.” He alleges as motive “devotion, love and respect” for his wife. Since 1996 he has been married to Kerry Browitt, an English teacher whom he met on a blind date and with whom he has three adopted children in China, two of them with health problems.

His relationship with his faith has also caused friction with other Hollywood stars. In addition to being a staunch and outspoken pro-abortionist, in 2006 he appeared in a documentary against the use of stem cells in research made in response to demands by Parkinson’s afflicted Michael J. Fox that he called Judas. As he enjoys his latest unexpected success, he continues to keep his faith that a long-awaited project will come to fruition, a sequel to Passion of Christ, Directed again by his friend Mel Gibson, which may mean his own resurrection in Hollywood.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.