Suddenly he feels a few hard stabs in his foot. “As if someone is stabbing you with something sharp,” is how Mark Versluis from Bergambacht describes the pain he felt six years ago during his holiday in South Africa. There he came face to face with a Black Mamba, one of the most dangerous snakes in the world. He had to rehabilitate for years. “I felt my muscles slowly failing.”

