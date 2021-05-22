When I grew up as a young gay man in Caracas, the figure of Halston, the American fashion designer, was one of my references and also great fears. I was inspired by what he had achieved, success and power around his personality and his evident homosexuality. He never used the word in public but his entire demeanor spoke of it. And at the same time, the shadow of excess frightened me in everything I touched. Studio 54 was a new Olympus where he acted as Zeus, without also hiding that the true god of his temple was cocaine, entertaining at first and then enslaving.

Halston and her terrible Venezuelan lover, Victor Hugo, died of complications from AIDS, trapped in their addictions. Halston unable to recover his commercial name to continue creating. Victor Hugo unable to find recognition as an artist, beyond the great fame of his virile member. So much attention, it always seems to have an unhappy ending. And there I can disagree with the series. Building an identity is the greatest success of all. It contributed to creating an orgiastic, promiscuous idea full of toxicity about that sexual identity. Today young people see it with a certain sarcasm. Although it appeals to them as a historical document, it does not identify them. But somehow the excess that marked the life of Halston and his famous surroundings continues to draw attention. And when we review it, we also talk about its executioner, AIDS. And of those idols that brought us here.

Queen Letizia, perhaps without knowing it, claimed the style of the American designer on the day of the delivery of the Cervantes, with an orange, asymmetrical and minimalist blouse, clearly inspired by the halstons from the seventies. I don’t know what will happen this afternoon at the wedding of Carlos Fitz-James and Belén Corsini, in the gardens of the slightly minimalist Liria Palace, where the groom’s father resides comfortably. Corsini has achieved absolute secrecy about her wedding dress, something that did not happen with Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, the groom’s aunt, at their wedding in 1998. The anxiety and the harassment of the press at that time were as excessive as the consumption of narcotics in Studio 54 and someone managed to sneak into the changing room where the duchess was correcting her dress and photographed her.

This afternoon’s aristocratic wedding reopens the marriage season for gossip magazines, who greet it like May water. The Duke of Alba has understood the need for a generational change for the press of the heart. His two sons and his wives are like a quartet of the chic 21st century Spanish: they move without difficulty from the stale, marrying in the church and in cavalry uniforms, to urban chic, with loafers that leave bare ankles and very expensive bandoliers dressed as a Napoleonic band or Miss Universe. Without ruffling.

I would have liked this wedding to be broadcast to link it with Eurovision. We would have a spectacular afternoon and an enthralled audience. In some environments there is concern that the wardrobe of our representative, Blas Cantó, is more of the uniform type of the Alba than the glamor Halston skyscraper. Apparently, Cantó failed to convince the festival authorities with his usual capes and extravagances because “they could divert interest in the song.” Oh! Let’s learn something from Halston: never stop attracting attention.