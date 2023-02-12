Suddenly a family – Instructions not included: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 12 February 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5, Suddenly Family – Instructions not included, a 2016 film directed by Hugo Gélin, is broadcast. It is a remake of the Mexican film Instructions Not Included (2013) by Eugenio Derbez. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Samuel lives alone in a town in the South of France. His is a life without rules or constraints, made up only of fun with friends and amorous adventures. His daily life is turned upside down by the arrival of Kristin, one of his ex-lovers, who suddenly shows up after a long time and leaves him with a little girl (Gloria), telling him that she is her daughter. Samuel, not yet feeling ready to be a father, decides to leave for London with the aim of finding Kristin and returning the child to her. Unable to track down the woman, he decides to keep the girl with him, with the help of his new friend Bernie, a homosexual television agent.

Thus eight years pass in which father and daughter become increasingly close, inseparable and happy. Samuel, who in the meantime, thanks to Bernie, has gained considerable fame as a stuntman, learns to be a father and adapts his life to Gloria’s new needs, without ever learning English. It turns out that a serious illness is about to take one of them away. Hearing the news, Samuel feels he has to prepare, but he’s also determined not to let Gloria know. One day Kristin shows up again in their lives, determined to have her daughter back. Trying to have custody of the child, the woman starts a legal battle that initially sees Samuel as the winner, until Kristin carries out a paternity test, which reveals that Samuel is not Gloria’s biological father and therefore has no any custody rights. After this discovery Kristin goes to Samuel’s house with the police, but the latter escapes from the terrace with Gloria, fleeing among the roofs. Bernie, having arrived on the spot, has a brief but heated discussion with Kristin to which he reveals that Gloria is suffering from a disease that will soon lead to her death.

Suddenly Family – Instructions not included: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Family Suddenly – Instructions not included, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Omar SySamuel Abelli

Gloria Colston: Gloria

Clémence Poésy: Kristin

Antoine Bertrand: Bernie

Ashley WaltersLowell

Clémentine Célarié: Samantha

Anna Cottis: Miss Appleton

Raphael von Blumenthal Tom

Streaming and TV

Where to see Suddenly a family – Instructions not included on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 12 February 2023 – at 21.25 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.