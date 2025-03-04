03/04/2025



Updated at 10:45 p.m.





The family of the Cadiz artist Lucas González, of the duo Andy and Lucas, is mourning for the sudden death of his brother Pedro González at 55. As ‘the Portal de Cádiz’ has advanced and has confirmed the program ‘and now Sonsoles’ the singer’s relative would have died from a “fulminant infarction.”

The presenter of the Magazine of Antena 3, Sonsoles, has told that the family is “totally shattered” by this tragic misfortune, since Pedro González was a very appreciated person in the La Laguna neighborhood in Cádiz. Lucas’s life has been marked largely by An outrage he had in 1995 when he left.

Pedro González had 76% disability due to the injuries suffered after the traffic accident 30 years ago. The singer’s brother came to spend more than a month in a coma, had to undergo a tracheotomy and came to carry mobility problems. Lucas whenever he has talked about his brother has shown special affection: “Do not worry my parents because if one day they are missing here your brother Lucas is to take care of him,” He said the ‘see you’ program by Telecinco. “If it weren’t for that association I don’t know what my mother would be because my brother enters in the morning and leaves in the afternoon,” he said.

The journalist Nacho Gay has stressed in ‘And now Sonsoles’ that Lucas’s family has always supported his brother in everything: «He was a close person, he was one of the characters there [del barrio La Laguna]. He has died unexpectedly, ”he explained.









The death of Pedro González has caught his brother Lucas in full tour of Andy and Lucas for Spain. The Tour ‘Our latest chords’ celebrates the successes of the musical group harvested for two decades. For the moment, The record company has not communicated if the singer will change the dates that are already plannednext Friday, March 7 at the Baluarte de Pamplona Auditorium.