In a ski resort in the USA, unsuspecting skiers are suddenly surprised by a bear on the slopes and narrowly escape an accident.

Lake Tahoe – An idyllic day at the ski resort. The sun is shining, skiers are enjoying the view. Then suddenly a bear runs across the slope. What sounds like a joke really happened at Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Bear sighting on ski slope: TikToker filmed by chance

The incident was accidentally filmed by a snowboarder who posted the video on the platform TikTok uploads. Since then, the short clip has been viewed 1.4 million times (as of December 15th). You can see a bear charging towards a skier and just barely running past him. The next moment the bear races directly in front of the person filming, who also almost collides with the animal. At the end of the video, the bear runs off the slopes, seemingly frightened.

In the comments, the snowboarder describes the experience and explains that he didn't realize it was a bear until he got too close to it.

Meanwhile, some TikTok users claimed that the video showed an incident from the Austrian ski resort of Oberegg, causing a stir.

Unusual bear sighting: The animals usually hibernate

Lake Tahoe, a popular vacation destination and ski resort, is known for being home to many bears. These always cause chaos there. But the situation is still unusual: Depending on the temperature, bears usually hibernate from the beginning of December to save calories when their food becomes scarce.

The executive director of the so-called “Bear League”, an organization that promotes peaceful coexistence with bears, Ann Bryant, told the American news service SFGATEthat the bear may not yet be in hibernation or may have been disturbed: “The bears often have dens in the wooded areas near the ski slopes and can be woken by skiers.” Wildlife sightings are not uncommon at Heavenly Mountain Resort because the resort located in forest area.

Video shows: Bear breaks into the kitchen of a luxury hotel

Bears are also causing a stir in other US states: a bear recently entered the kitchen of a luxury hotel in the Aspen ski resort in the US state of Colorado. However, no one was injured.

Bears have been sighted more and more in the foothills of the Alps since 2019. According to the Bavarian State Office for the Environment, it is unlikely that a bear population will resettle in Bavaria. In April, a jogger was killed by a bear in Italy. (jus)