During her visit to Leverkusen, Annalena Baerbock suddenly swapped her dress for leggings – then she went high up on the trampoline. She has a past on the device.

Leverkusen – As Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock travels abroad a lot and is often involved in crises. This is demonstrated not least by her numerous visits to Israel in recent months. Even on the politicians’ summer trips through their own country, things are often formal, with lots of handshakes and the time used for discussions with citizens. Baerbock has once again proven that it can be done in a special way.

Special appearances by the Foreign Minister are not uncommon on her travels. This year, for example, Baerbock played football on the Fiji Islands. In the past, she even jumped through a Finnish nuclear bunker as if it were a child’s game. And after her last visit to the Economic Forum in Davos, many people only talked about her watch. The summer trip to Leverkusen was also a special event.

During her visit to Leverkusen, Baerbock swaps her dress for leggings – and gets on the trampoline

Baerbock visited a prosthetics workshop in Leverkusen. This is located on the premises of TSV Bayer 04. The Green minister also exchanged views with orthopedic technicians, some of whom are also athletes at the Paralympics, which will take place in Paris this year like the 2024 Olympics. The minister was also given a T-shirt as a gift. Rheinische Post reported from the groundTSV para-athlete Markus Rehm told Baerbock that the para-long jumpers practice their aerial skills on the large trampoline in the hall – and offered Baerbock the opportunity to jump as well. And she actually accepted.

As the report goes on to say, the minister actually checked with her entourage whether there was still time for this and who could get her sports gear from the bus. Then the pumps flew into the corner, the chic light blue dress gave way to a TSV sports shirt and leggings. After a few practice jumps, Baerbock finally said: “May I try it like I know it from before,” the Rheinische Post – and light hops suddenly turn into a somersault followed by a twist – to the delight of those present.

Baerbock does somersaults and twists on the trampoline – she still knows jumps “from before”

Baerbock actually knows the impressive movements “from before”. Before her political career, the Green Party minister was a competitive athlete – as a trampoline gymnast. In one discipline, she even won bronze at the German championships in 1999. According to Bild, she even has a mini trampoline in her office at the Foreign Office.

The minister certainly seems to have enjoyed the little break from the standard on-site visit behavior. “It was fun,” the Rheinische Post the minister continued – “but now I’m completely exhausted.” After the visit to Leverkusen, the minister then went on to Cologne to the European Astronaut Centre of the European Space Agency (ESA).

In addition to such amusing situations, the minister also had to face serious questions on her summer trip. Among other things, Baerbock suggested a parallel approach in the deportation dispute with Olaf Scholz. (hans)