Suddenly a mother: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Tuesday 27 June 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a sudden mother is broadcast, a film from 2023 directed by Claudio Norza, with Giulia Bevilacqua and Simone Corrente. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film tells the story of Claudia, an attractive and pleasant young mother of about 35 who wakes up after 17 long years from a coma. After regaining consciousness and overcoming the initial bewilderment, the woman resumes what was her life as a teenager before the coma, as if nothing had changed and time had not passed.

His behavior disturbs, however, his daughter Michela, known as Miky, a teenager who has lived so far without a mother, in a coma since her birth. Although she is only a teenager, the girl has a very mature attitude. Miky was raised by her grandparents and all those who were once her mother’s group, who took care of her as if she were their own daughter: like Giuliano, an idealistic teacher, who has always had a soft spot for Claudia but who will soon marry Vittoria, a beautiful, precise and impeccable woman. Then there is the couple formed by Stefano, a handsome professor of physical education, and by the charming Fiorenza. Around them are the others, Miky’s school friends, Claudia’s younger friends, Miky’s alleged, possible dads…

Suddenly a mother: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Sudden Mom, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Giulia BevilacquaClaudia

Simone Corrente: Giuliano

Elena Cucci: Florence

Raniero Monaco Di Lapio: Stefano

Margareth Made: Victoria

Dino Abbrescia: Benpieri

Crisula Stafida: Virginia

Alice MaselliMichela

Enzo De CaroNino

Cecilia DazziAnna

Streaming and TV

Where to see A mom suddenly on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 27 June 2023 – at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.