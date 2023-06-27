Suddenly a mother: plot, cast and streaming of the film
This evening, Tuesday 27 June 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 a sudden mother is broadcast, a film from 2023 directed by Claudio Norza, with Giulia Bevilacqua and Simone Corrente. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
The film tells the story of Claudia, an attractive and pleasant young mother of about 35 who wakes up after 17 long years from a coma. After regaining consciousness and overcoming the initial bewilderment, the woman resumes what was her life as a teenager before the coma, as if nothing had changed and time had not passed.
His behavior disturbs, however, his daughter Michela, known as Miky, a teenager who has lived so far without a mother, in a coma since her birth. Although she is only a teenager, the girl has a very mature attitude. Miky was raised by her grandparents and all those who were once her mother’s group, who took care of her as if she were their own daughter: like Giuliano, an idealistic teacher, who has always had a soft spot for Claudia but who will soon marry Vittoria, a beautiful, precise and impeccable woman. Then there is the couple formed by Stefano, a handsome professor of physical education, and by the charming Fiorenza. Around them are the others, Miky’s school friends, Claudia’s younger friends, Miky’s alleged, possible dads…
Suddenly a mother: the cast
We’ve seen the plot of Sudden Mom, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Giulia BevilacquaClaudia
- Simone Corrente: Giuliano
- Elena Cucci: Florence
- Raniero Monaco Di Lapio: Stefano
- Margareth Made: Victoria
- Dino Abbrescia: Benpieri
- Crisula Stafida: Virginia
- Alice MaselliMichela
- Enzo De CaroNino
- Cecilia DazziAnna
Streaming and TV
Where to see A mom suddenly on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 27 June 2023 – at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
