The mum’s companion of the child killed in a terrible way at only 2 years was capable of understanding when he beat him to death. This is what emerges from the psychiatric report on the man accused ofmurder of Evan Lo Piccolo, beaten to death when he was only 2 years old. An expertise that is a turning point in the case.

The man accused of the death of the 2-year-old boy killed in a beating on 17 August 2020 in Modica, a municipality in the province of Ragusa, in Sicily, was capable of intend when he beat his partner’s son. As established by the psychiatric report that the Court of Assizes of Syracuse he asked last October.

Salvatore Blanco, the 31-year-old man engaged to Letizia Spatola, mother of the child who died at the age of 2, according to experts would not have excused clinics. He made that heinous and terrifying gesture aware of his own actions and also of the consequences that this gesture would have had on the poor victim.

Salvatore Blanco is already accused in Assize for the death of Evan Lo Piccolo. While the mother, Letizia Spatola, received a indictment for the proceedings against him and today he is under house arrest. FanPage has published an excerpt from the psychiatric report which states that Blanco was able to participate in the crime.

For Stefano Lo Piccolo, Evan’s father, expertise is essential:

This is only a first step towards achieving justice. The process has yet to begin and it will be long. But I hope that those who have made a mistake will pay their bill with justice to the last cent.

Murder of Evan Lo Piccolo, the text of the report

Salvatore Blanco is believed to be suffering from a previous brief psychotic disorder, who for about 5 years has been in remission, able to consciously participate in the process.

