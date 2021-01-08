It was only two days after the riot in Washington DC that Donald Trump condemned the attacks on the Capitol. Suddenly the President speaks of “healing and reconciliation”.

Update from January 8, 11:25 a.m .: Feels like taking place overnight Donald Trump a turning point in his rhetoric (see first report). But his behavior around the riot at the Capitol in Washington DC could still apply to him legal consequences to have. Prosecutor Michael Sherwin told journalists about whom CNN reports, among other things, that the incidents would be looked at closely – also with regard to the role Trump played in inciting the crowd. When asked by a journalist, Sherwin is said to have said: “We look at all those involved who played a role. If the evidence speaks for a crime, they will be charged. “

Storm on the US Capitol: Trump incited demonstrators – Twitter blocks account

First report from January 8th, 9.29 a.m .: Washington DC – After the US Capitol Storm, speaks President* Donald Trump * of “healing and reconciliation”.

With his speech on Wednesday resolved Trump the Riots* first off. He spoke of again two days ago Election fraud and urged his followers to move in the direction of the Capitol* to draw while there the result of the election was certified by the two chambers. But the Protesters were not satisfied with just demonstrating in front of the building and stormed it. During the riots, one attacker was shot dead *, a police officer succumbed to his injuries in the hospital and three other people died due to injuries that were not known.

Trump had the Riots initially not condemned, but even heated the situation with several controversial tweets and thus drew further criticism. The president had called on his followers on Wednesday to withdraw, but said: “We love you”. He also spoke again of electoral fraud. Twitter then blocked Trump’s account for twelve hours. Also Facebook and Instagram locked his accounts. After the evacuation of the Capitol the Chambers continued their session and confirmed Joe Biden as new US presidents.

Donald Trump: Sudden turnaround after riots in Washington – President condemns attackers

With his first Tweet since the lock the sudden follows turn. Convicted in a video message Trump the riot: “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and chaos.” He stated that the National Guard* I’ll protect the buildings now. “The United States is, and must always be, a state of law and order. Anyone involved in the violence and destruction does not represent our country. And all who have broken the law will pay for it. ”It is time for“ healing and reconciliation ”.

Donald Trump stressed again that it was an orderly one Handover to the chosen President Joe Biden will give. “A new administration will be sworn in,” said Trump. Serving the country as president was the honor of his life. But again he did not admit his defeat, but this time he did not speak directly of Election fraud. With his complaints he only tried “to defend the integrity of the election”. Although Trump’s term ends in two weeks, the incidents are over premature Impeachment discussed. (md)* Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network