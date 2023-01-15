The transfer of teachers in private schools causes confusion for school administrations and students, as a result of the delay in explaining the curricula, and the inability of schools to appoint a replacement for the transferred teacher within a month.

Schools resort to other teachers from different educational levels to fill their vacancies, or increase the number of teaching hours temporarily until new teachers are available.

School administrations said that they “submitted reports to the concerned authorities about the sudden transfers of teachers, in which they demanded that the teachers’ contracts coincide with the end of the school year, in addition to deducting a month’s salary from the dues of the transferred teacher, because his sudden decision in the middle of the school year causes confusion.”

Families of students also expressed their dissatisfaction with the recurrence of the phenomenon of teachers moving in private schools after a period of time has passed since the start of the school year, pointing out that the sudden cessation of the teacher from his job keeps their children without studying, or pushes schools to fill vacancies with teachers from different specializations.

Mona Sarhal, deputy director of the Sharjah American Private School in Umm Al Quwain, said, “Teachers’ movements during the school year confuse the educational field, especially if the movements include more than one teacher in different disciplines, and more than one stage of study, as the teacher submits his resignation to the school administration a month before His transfer, which is a very short period, is difficult to appoint an alternative during it.

She explained that «the work contracts signed between private schools and teachers allow them to resign and move to another school at any time, provided that the school administration is informed of the transfer decision a month before the specified date, but this period does not allow schools to appoint other teachers according to the conditions approved by them, which It includes experience, performance and excellence in the field of teaching.”

Serhal emphasized submitting reports to the competent authorities to demand work contracts that expire at the end of the school year, with the aim of reducing the phenomenon of sudden teacher movements during the school year, provided that the work contract is renewed at the beginning of the new school year.

She said, “In this case, if the teacher decides to resign or transfer to another school, he must inform the administration three months in advance, with a month’s salary deducted for violating the employment contract.”

An official in a private school, who preferred not to be named, said that “the transfers prompt school administrations to take exceptional measures, in the interest of the students, such as increasing the number of teaching hours for the rest of the teachers to fill vacancies.”

And she explained, “Schools take precautions at the beginning of each academic year to face the sudden transfer of teachers, by conducting interviews with the teacher who applies to work in the school, as they evaluate his performance and experience before seeking help from him and appointing him in the event of a vacancy, but finding a teacher during the school year is not Easy, as a result of their appointment in other schools ».

She pointed out that “the main reason for the teachers’ transfer to other schools is that they receive offers of salaries and benefits that are better than they used to receive, or that they move to live in areas far from the schools.”

The official of the teacher affairs department in a private school, who preferred not to be named, indicated that “some teachers move to work in other schools a few weeks before the beginning of the semester exams, which confuses the school and delays students’ review of the study materials, forcing school administrations to reschedule. Classes with some teachers to cover the shortage, by assigning teachers to additional classes, which constitutes a burden and pressure on them.

He explained, “It is important to determine the period of validity of work contracts between teachers and private schools, so that it is at the beginning and end of the school year, to ensure the interest of students, and to ensure that the educational process is not delayed in some schools, because the movements confuse the students’ families and push them to transfer their children to other schools, especially since The number of transferred teachers exceeded three teachers in the same school stage.

The families of the students: Raed Al-Abed, Youssef Abu Khadra, Suha Ahmed, and Randa Abu Rizk, said that “teachers’ transfers prevent their children from receiving classes for several days, and that some schools direct the physics teacher to teach biology, and the Arabic language teacher to teach Islamic education, which leads to a lack of education.” The ability of reserve teachers to cover school subjects and students not to perform home or classroom activities.

They added that “they are forced to transfer their children to schools characterized by stability throughout the academic year, because the transfer of any teacher during the year and the appointment of a new teacher in his place with a lower level of experience or a different teaching method may lead to a deterioration in the level of students and their lack of understanding of the explanation, so the job stability of teachers is important for students.” and their families, and raise the level of students in all subjects.

