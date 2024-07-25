A 75-year-old man went to beach to spend a relaxing day, but something went wrong. His body was found by the bathers, who made this sad discovery and were shocked by what happened.

Scene of the tragedy

Here’s what we know about this story.

75-Year-Old Man Found Dead on Beach

A few hours ago a 75 year old man was found on the Numana beach (Ancona) lifeless. The body was found by bathers in a small stretch of free beach located near the mouth of the Musone river.

Numana Beach

According to some witnesses, the man was spotted when he was still alive. He was in fact in the sea but from the way he was waving his hands it was clear that he was state of difficulty. For many, he was taking a bath when, perhaps, he was trampled by a sudden illness which left him no escape.

Within a few minutes the man was dead and his body was carried by the current to the beach, where the bathers immediately found it. At that moment there were many tourists on the spot who remained shocked from what happened.

Tourists in shock: every intervention was useless

When some swimmers noticed the man struggling in the waves they did everything they could to intervene and try to bring him to safety. savebut too late. Unfortunately for him there was no escape, as death came immediately.

Location of the accident

It all happened around 5pm and even the rescuers who immediately rushed to the scene could do nothing but decree the death of the man. We know that he was 75 years old, that he lived in the province of Como and that he had chosen to spend his vacation in a small hotel in Port Recanati.

The police then proceeded to identification of the victim in order to notify all his relatives. At the moment the body has not been seized, but most likely it will be carried out the autopsy examination to establish the cause of death.