Of Charles Selmi

I am 75 years old and in good health, I play tennis and walk every day. A few weeks ago, I woke up one morning with sudden pain in my wrists and both hands, which prevented me from moving my fingers; I also had pain in my neck (where I suffer from osteoarthritis), shoulders and buttocks. Everything was worsened by ridigit until lunchtime, for which common anti-inflammatories offered no benefit. Lab tests showed C-reactive protein (CRP) above normal and I was then started on prednisone, followed by rapid disappearance of symptoms. A doctor told me that the CRP increased too little to be treated with polymyalgia rheumatica. What do you think?

Polymyalgia rheumatica an inflammatory disease typically manifesting as acute onset of pain in the pelvic girdle (hips) and scapular (shoulders), with possible inflammation also of the joints at a peripheral level. The picture arises on complete well-being only after the age of 50 and is associated with an increase in ESR (erythrocyte sedimentation rate) and CRP, even if the extent of this increase does not change the probability of diagnosis. In a subset of patients, the disease may evolve towards an inflammation of the arteries (arteritis), which manifests as headache and, in the absence of timely treatment, can lead to blind. While the classic anti-inflammatories have little effect, the use of prednisone or other cortisone drugs leads to rapid cessation of symptoms and normalization of inflammatory indices. This therapy must be scaled over a few months, observing the absence of symptoms; should these reappear, the addition of should be considered methotrexate. If a prolonged use of corticosteroids is foreseen, the association of should be considered drugs that protect against bone damage related to anti-inflammatory therapy.