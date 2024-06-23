Home page World

Snow-white winter landscapes in the Alps are currently present in the summer. At the end of June, holidaymakers are surprised by a continuous blanket of snow.

Munich – The weather is going crazy: While a new Vb weather situation is threatening in Germany and Switzerland has been hit by devastating storms, winter conditions are again forecast in South Tyrol – and that in the middle of summer.

Weather change: Ten centimetres of fresh snow in the South Tyrolean Alps

It snowed in the high Alpine regions on Sunday (23 June). wetteronline.de reported that a continuous blanket of snow had formed. Cars and roads were completely covered in snow. The Stelvio Pass between Switzerland and Italy was particularly affected. At 2,757 meters, the Stelvio Pass is the highest mountain pass in Italy. In summer, the panoramic road is particularly popular with motorcyclists and cyclists.

Holidaymakers were probably visibly surprised by the change in the weather on Sunday. South Tyrol News reported a “load of snow,” as state meteorologist Dieter Peterlin put it. Ten centimeters of snow are said to have fallen within a few hours. “Even in the valleys it remains comparatively cool today, in Sulden it is currently only 3 degrees,” said meteorologist Peterlin in a Post on X with.

Unexpected winter onset in Switzerland – pictures and videos show the extent

Pictures and videos on social media gave an idea of ​​the extent of the wintry conditions. “Wonderful,” wrote “snow influencer” Toni on Facebook and published numerous pictures from the Stilfser Joch. Vacationers can be seen on their bikes in shorts. Heavy snowfalls caused chaos as early as mid-June. In the peaks of the Ötztal Alps, an avalanche even thundered into the valley.

“Incredible!” commented one user under the Facebook post. “These are beautiful pictures,” was another comment. “As wet as it is, it will have disappeared again within a day,” another speculated.

At least in the coming days it is expected to get warmer again in South Tyrol. However, it is by no means unusual for snow to fall in the high altitudes of the Alps in summer. Last year, too, there was a winter storm in the middle of summer. “We have only experienced it less and less in recent years,” said weather expert Thomas Rinderer at the time, according to a oRfReport. Because the Alps are getting warmer as a result of climate change. Experts keep warning that the climate in Europe is heading in a new direction. (cheese)