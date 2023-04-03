The former goalkeeper of Messina, Pescara and many other clubs died at the age of 50 of a fulminant heart attack: goodbye to Domenico Cecere

A sudden mourning yesterday shocked the world of Italian football. Dominic Cecereformer goalkeeper of Messina, Palermo, Pescara and other well-known clubs in the country, died at the age of 50 due to a heart attack that left him no escape.

Yesterday, Sunday 2 April, news broke that shocked the world of Italian football.

Domenico Cecere, known by all as Mimmodied suddenly at the age of 50.

He was at his parents’ house in Campania when he was seized by a fulminant infarction which left him no escape. His brother-in-law, a doctor, was also present in the house, who immediately helped him but was unable to do anything to avoid the worst.

Life and career of Domenico Cecere

Born in Caserta on 14 December 1972, Mimmo Cecere started playing football as a goalkeeper in the Naples youth team. He was also part of the Neapolitan club’s first team, although he never played an official match.

His career has been a continuous move in various clubs, all very prestigious at national level, and also collecting moderate results, such as the historic promotion with the Messina in 2001 in the Sicilian derby play-off against Catania.

In that game he made a miraculous parade right in the last minutes, saving the result and bringing his team to a historic promotion.

The promotion achieved with theAvellino in Serie B in the 2005 championship. In the playoff final, in that case, he had beaten Napoli together with his teammates.

Just with Messina he also ended his career, 10 years later. Yesterday, the Messina fans learned the news during the match that the team was playing against Foggia and everyone paid homage to it with a choir.

Countless i condolence messages also arrived on social networks from the other clubs for which Cecere has played. Among these are Avellino, Pescara, Fermana, Potenza and Syracuse.

In 2021 he also ended up in court, after one stalking complaint. Following several violations, the judge had sentenced him to house arrest.