There is not a singer, actor, presenter or pintamonas that has not yet come out to talk about mental health. No one talks about mental illness ―that small change in concept would already distance them from what is marketable―, but about mental health, which is how the issue has been formulated in the face of the media and the elections. If I could count here the changes of jacket that I have witnessed. Some of the most unpresentable creatures in our firmament talk about self-care and time for themselves. It is not a trivial matter, because a job in which one is exposed and is continually judged drives anyone crazy. It is more striking, however, that all this concern for the soul and the psyche is always focused on oneself and is, in essence, empty of self-criticism.

In all the interviews I read (more than a dozen a week) the character of the moment opens up and talks about how little he loves himself, how much he is worth, how brave he has been in facing his problem (a problem that never comes to have no name or characteristics). The interviewee never claims to have been undesirable with his personal assistant, his subordinates, his scriptwriters, his stylists, his hairdressers. The interviewee has always suffered the greatest and greatest: Norma Desmond-level suffering. That pain of the narcissist who only feels sorry for himself, where the other is an instrument or spectator of his dithyrambs. And it is that the rest, without luxury or tinsel, without focus or makeup artist, also have our troubles. And we cannot count our mental health problems (sometimes mental illness) because in real life being dependent on a drug or a therapy is a misfortune and instead of applause sticks fall, instead of support comes loneliness. Loneliness in abundance, of which hurts, of which is abandonment. And that is not a flower for any buttonhole.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP