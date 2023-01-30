There are many doubts that haunt mothers and fathers when a child is born, especially if it is the first. One of the most common concerns is how and where she should sleep during her first months of life. A concern that can help prevent the child from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). This is the main cause of mortality in infants under one year of age in developed countries. In Spain, according to the latest data Available from the INE, 27 babies died from this cause during the first half of 2022. It is a death that occurs suddenly, but the origin and causes are unknown. A mystery for scientists, an inexplicable drama for the family.

The current scientific literature has found something to hold on to: that breastfeeding on demand is associated with a lower risk of SIDS. This is how he remembers it Article titled Bed sharing may partly explain the reduced risk of sleep-related death in breastfed babies (for its translation into Spanish), published in the magazine frontiers and led by melissa bartick, lactation research physician and faculty at Harvard Medical School. In this text, they also state that safe co-sleeping can be an added protective factor, emphasizing the mother’s place: “Separating a nursing baby from her mother would deprive him of the protective effects of co-sleeping”. Currently, as they explain, it is common to hear advice such as that the safest place for a newborn to sleep is in a crib near your bed. “And assuming there are no dangerous circumstances,” said the study, “the safest place may be in bed with her mother.”

Regarding these dangerous circumstances, Melissa Bartick explains to EL PAÍS, they are considered as such sleeping on a sofa, in a chair or reclining armchair or on a surface that is too soft, as well as sleeping next to an adult who smokes or who has recently consumed alcohol, drugs or any sedative medication. Babies who have never been breastfed (that is, breastfed directly from the breast, not through a bottle of breast milk) and those who are premature or with a low birth weight would also be at higher risk.

Bartick stresses the protection of breastfeeding: “Breastfeeding mothers have been seen to place their babies safely in bed, away from pillows. Babies who are breastfed and share a bed do not naturally sleep on their stomachs or on pillows next to their mothers’ faces; these are risk factors for SIDS. Also, they both wake up easily, which protects against this syndrome, and their sleep cycles are in sync.” It’s not just the act of breastfeeding, according to Bartick. Breast milk is easily digested, so these babies wake up frequently to feed, and it contains certain compounds such as melatonin, which makes it easier for breastfeeding at night to establish the infant’s circadian rhythm.

A recent investigation led by Mario Caba Flores, a lactation expert and professor at the Universidad Veracruzana (Veracruz, Mexico), titled Breast milk and the importance of chrononutrition, published in the journal of the Institutes of Health of the United States, points out the complexity of the composition of breast milk and its role in acquiring the rhythms of wakefulness and sleep for the baby and the best rest. “Boys and girls who breastfeed on demand during the day and night have better sleep patterns and better health, since milk contains a large number of compounds, immunoglobulins and immune system cells that help fight multiple pathogens through those who are exposed from birth,” says Caba Flores via email. “In addition, it provides the circadian patterns of the mother’s physiology through milk, which help her sleep better, among other things.”

According to Gonzalo Pin, member of the Pediatric working group of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES) and coordinator of the Sleep Unit of Hospital Quirónsalud Valencia, during the nine months of pregnancy the baby receives the immune system through the placenta and adapts to the circadian rhythms of the mother. After delivery, breastfeeding will be the means to continue providing it: “Today we know that when the umbilical cord is cut, if the baby is breastfed, it continues to receive information from the mother’s circadian rhythms.” “Breast milk is not the same throughout the day,” continues the expert, “but it has its circadian variations. For example, during the day she has very little melatonin and, instead, at night she has much more melatonin to inform the brain that it is time to sleep. That is why these boys and girls acquire the rhythm of waking and sleeping in a better and more harmonious way”.

The ideal for Pin is that, if the mother is going to extract the milk, it is offered to the baby at the same time as the extraction. With one condition when keeping it: that she does not give him light. “She must be protected because melatonin is very photosensitive,” she explains.

Breastfeeding contributes to safe co-sleeping, but at the same time allows a longer duration of breastfeeding, which in itself has implications for the child’s health. This is precisely a very important advantage. “When leaving the hospital, most women want to continue breastfeeding, but the truth is that after six months only 25% continue to do so. This is a point on which we must focus if we start from the fact that the recommendation is six months of exclusive breastfeeding, and then supplemented with other foods until at least two years old”, says Gonzalo Pin.

Caba Flores adds that, beyond food, breastfeeding has an important protective effect for the physical and mental health of the mother, but also for that of her baby: “It is the work of the professionals who accompany mothers in their pregnancies, deliveries and postpartums to be able to accompany them with adequate training in the field of breastfeeding, always with the support of scientific evidence”. Something that the Havard expert, Bartick, for whom paid maternity leave is essential, supports: “Governments can also provide more support for breastfeeding.”

