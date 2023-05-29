According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 3,400 babies die from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) each year across the United States, while scientists are still searching for its causes.

Now a study led by researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School suggests that some unexplained deaths may be caused by a defect in the medulla oblongata, which connects the brainstem and spinal cord.

The study was published in the journal “Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology”, and was highlighted by the American “Fox News” news network.

“We found a defect in a specific receptor in the medulla oblongata, which is a part of the lower brain that regulates involuntary functions, including the work of the respiratory system,” said the study’s lead author, Robin Hines, a principal assistant at Harvard Medical School.

The doctor explained, “When the child does not get enough oxygen, these receptors stimulate the child’s natural instinct to breathe for air, but when there is a defect in this receptor, it is not allowed to work properly, and therefore it does not send the signal to the child to breathe.”

And she continued: “This puts them at greater risk in unsafe sleeping conditions, for example when the oxygen levels around the airway of the infant are lower than normal, in the event of sleeping in the wrong position or a number of people sharing one bed.”

The researchers analyzed the brain tissue of the bodies of 70 infants, and it was found that all 58 children who died of sudden infant death syndrome had a defect in these receptors.

Unfortunately, Hines says, there is currently no way to identify infants at risk of developing this syndrome, as “the young appear healthy until the moment of uncaused death.”

“The defect in this neurotransmitter system is undetectable in live infants, which is why it is so important to follow safe sleep practices at all times,” she said.