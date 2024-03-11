Loredana Bertè had a sudden illness, and was forced to postpone the date of her theater show scheduled for tonight at the Brancaccio. The singer was hospitalized in a clinic in the Gianicolo area, as reported by Il Messaggero. “We are truly dismayed but due to a sudden illness due to her previous health problems, Loredana will not be able to go on stage, she is currently hospitalized for checks. We will give you news shortly – we read on her Instagram profile. She was already in Rome since yesterday and she couldn't wait to go on stage in this city which has a wonderful audience. We have already rescheduled the date, again at the Brancaccio Theater, on May 15th.”

After the Sanremo experience, Loredana Bertè had already announced that she would bring her tour to Italian theatres, namely the ManifestoTour. Anyone who purchased tickets for Monday 11 March will still be able to reuse them for the new date. “Those who are unable to do so – we read in the staff note – will be able to request a refund of the ticket no later than 22 March 2024 at the presale where it was purchased”. No further information on the artist's condition has been provided at this time.