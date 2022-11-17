A very unpleasant event has overwhelmed the world of European football in recent days, especially the French one. The professional referee Johan Hamel, esteemed and appreciated internationally, died at the age of just 42 from a stroke that struck him suddenly. He had run his last race just a few days ago.

The world of international soccerespecially the French federation and all the professional clubs that are part of it, are in shock at the news that spread just a few days ago.

Johan Hamel, esteemed professional referee and with assets of the direction of over 130 matches of Ligue1 (the French top flight), died two days ago at just 42 years old.

To decree a sudden and absolutely unexpected death, above all if we consider that we are talking about a young man, very trained, healthy and without any underlying pathology, a fulminant stroke. The best-known French sports newspaper was the first to report the news, The Team.

Hamel directed over 130 matches in the top French league. The first in the 2016-2017 season.

He held the role of referee for the last time on 6 November, in the match between Lille and Rennes. Last Sunday, however, just three days before the tragedy, he was the VAR assistant for the match between champions Auxerre and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Condolences for the death of Johan Hamel

As mentioned, Hamel was also appreciated internationally. He had never refereed a Champions League match, but was the fourth official on several occasions, most recently last November 2 in the match between real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti and the Scots of Celtic.

Numerous condolence messages have appeared on the web in the last few hours. One of the first was the one published by Paris Saint Germain, which in one Note he wrote:

Paris Saint Germain sends all its thoughts to the family and loved ones of Johan Hamel, and also to the world of French refereeing.

Florian Thauvinworld champion in 2018 with the French national team, wrote: