A sudden illness and heart attack, this is the cause of death Veronica Pegurri, a young mother who sadly lost her life, leaving behind a baby girl of only 11 months. She was 29 years old and the whole community is now shocked by this heartbreaking loss.

In fact, there are so many people who are social they wanted to remember her with a message, also to show closeness to her family.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Wednesday 18 January. Precisely in the house where the woman lived with her partner and her daughter, a Villa Carcinain the province of Brescia.

Veronica was originally from a municipality in the province of Bergamo, but she had already moved to this country for some time. She was suffering from one heart pathologybut which he always kept under control.

On that day he had an illness and comrade Luca, it was early alarmed. In fact, he asked for the timely intervention of the doctors, with the hope of being able to to help.

However, the doctors who intervened in the family’s home had no choice but to ascertain the death. Their resuscitation attempts turned out to be completely useless.

The death of Veronica Pegurri

The sudden and untimely death of this woman has saddened and broken heart of the entire community. In fact, there are so many people who are posting messages of condolence on social networks.

Veronica as well as leaving her family and partner, with whom she should have been to marry in April, he also left a 11 month old baby girl. Everyone described her as having a sweet and loving mother towards her little one.

The funeral is scheduled for this morning, Saturday 21 Januaryin the town church. The community is now showing love and closeness to his family, who have suddenly suffered a severe and heartbreaking loss.