Serious mourning in Pineto, due to a sudden illness, Elisabetta Francesca Di Marco died at the age of 48: she was a psychologist

A serious loss has struck the community of Pineto. Unfortunately a young woman of only 48 years old, called Elisabetta Francesca Di Marco she died following an illness that struck her in her home during the night. She passed away in hospital.

The news shocked and saddened many people. Many in these hours, to show closeness to her loved ones affected by the sudden loss, wanted to remember her with a post on social media.

Elisabetta Francesca Di Marco was one Psychologist. He lived in Pineto, in the province of Teramo. In recent times, thanks to her passion for her profession and her tenacity, she had managed to have a important role.

His career was characterized by great successesi, who have always allowed her to improve. She specialized in addressing disorders for anxiety, panic attacks, eating disorders and post-traumatic disorders.

Furthermore, he also dealt with the Jacobson relaxation, autogenic training and clinical hypnosis. For about 10 years he had an important place in the clinic Villa Serena.

He helped and supported all the patients who needed it most. However, in recent times she had managed to reach thepinnacle of his success. This is because they had given her the task of director of psychologist-psychotherapistfor the Asur Marche Area Vasta 3 healthcare company.

The sudden illness that led to the death of Elisabetta Francesca Di Marco

Unfortunately in the night between Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 October, had a sudden illness while he was at his home. The companion, when he understood the gravity of the situation, asked for the timely intervention of the healthcare.

Hence the arrival of the ambulance and then the transport urgently in hospital. The doctors despite their attempts to keep her alive, ultimately had no choice but to give up.

Unfortunately the young woman didn’t make it and they couldn’t do anything but observe her death. Elisabetta Francesca leaves in the greatest despair the partner Riccardo, his son Francesco and his father Mario.