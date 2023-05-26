Palermo, struck by illness at home Arianna Calì died at the age of 23: she had just graduated in psychology

A sudden illness and despite the rush to the hospital, Arianna Cali she passed away at just 23 years old. Unfortunately, the doctors’ attempts to keep her alive, with resuscitation maneuvers, turned out to be completely in vain. Her heart never started beating again.

A loss indeed excruciating and premature it is the one that has affected the community. In these hours there are so many people who are remembering her with a message on social media.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Friday 24 May. Precisely in the house where the girl lived with her family a Casteldacciain the province of Palermo.

Ariadne only had 23 years and up until that day, he has never had any serious health problems. He seemed to be fine and hers, for her, was a day like any other.

However, it is just suddenly that he began to feel ill. On seeing her, her family members asked for the timely intervention of the sanitarywhich arrived within minutes.

Rescuers seeing her, quickly realized what her condition was despair. Hoping to be able to save her, they tried to revive her, but their attempts in the end turned out to be completely in vain. They couldn’t help but ascertain his death.

The agony for Arianna Calì and the hypothesis behind her death

Many are shocked by this sudden and heartbreaking loss. Some local newspapers wrote that the hypothesis behind his disappearance, is to be attributed to a aneurysmbut the news has not yet found confirmation.

The death of Ariadne has left saddened and astonished everyone has known him and knows his family. She has been described as a girl all the time cheerful and sunny. She was a high school graduate and had recently earned a degree in psychology. On the social page of the Municipality of Casteldaccia, for this episode in a post they wrote: