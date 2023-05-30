Jessica Andreatta died at the age of 24 after a brief hospitalization in the Conegliano hospital. The young woman had arrived there dying last Thursday, May 25, after a sudden illness that had caught her in her bedroom.

Resident with her parents in Silvella di Cordignano, the 24-year-old had studied at the Marchesini institute in Pordenone. After completing her studies, she had worked in the canteen of the Pinidello nursery school and, in recent months, at the Silvella cooperative where she was in charge of cream packaging. She is a cheerful and full of life girl, with a great passion for music. About her On her social profiles there are many photos of her that portray her together with the singers of the moment: Sfera Ebbasta, Irama and many others. Her last farewell should already be celebrated on Thursday 1 June.