A Rutgers University analysis of babies born to non-Hispanic black and white mothers in the United States found that babies exposed to maternal smoke during pregnancy were five times more likely than babies of nonsmokers to experience unexpected death and unexpected (SUID).

While a smaller proportion of black mothers than white mothers reported smoking, the risk of sudden death increased with increasing duration of exposure to smoke for children in both groups. The highest levels of risk were found when smoking continued throughout pregnancy.

“The message is simple,” said Barbara M. Ostfeld, program director at the SIDS Center in New Jersey, professor of pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and lead author of the study: “Smoking greatly increases the risk of infant death sudden and unexpected. Anyone planning to get pregnant has a deeply important reason to quit.”

Ostfeld’s team calculated a SUID rate of 1.07 deaths per 1,000 live births for babies born to non-Hispanic Black (Black) nonsmokers, which rose to 3.80 for babies born to those who smoked during the pregnancy. About 10 percent of black mothers of surviving babies smoked during or before pregnancy, compared with nearly a quarter of mothers of sudden death victims.

For infants of non-Hispanic white mothers, the sudden death rate also increased in association with exposure to smoke, rising from 0.34 per 1,000 live births for never-smokers to 2.33 for infants of habitual smokers. About 16 percent of white mothers of surviving babies smoked during or before pregnancy, while half of white mothers of sudden death victims did.

Smoking duration had a significant incremental association with sudden death, regardless of maternal race. Newborns of nonsmokers fared better, while the risk of SUID increased with each trimester of in utero exposure.

It was, therefore, of particular concern that for those who smoked, the most common pattern across both racial groups was smoking during pregnancy. Among smokers whose babies survived, 60% of white smokers and 54% of black smokers did so during pregnancy. Among smokers whose babies died of sudden death, 78% of white smokers and 67% of black smokers smoked during pregnancy.

“Given the strong connection between smoking and sudden death, it was concerning that the majority of those in both racial groups who had been smokers continued to smoke during pregnancy,” said Thomas Hegyi, medical director of the New Jersey SIDS Center. professor of pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and study co-author. “This finding underscores the difficulty smokers have in quitting and suggests that there is a national need for more effective approaches and better access to these services.”

The research team collected data on babies born between 24 and 42 weeks of gestation from anonymous US birth and death records maintained by the Centers for Disease Control for 2012-2013. Sudden death cases were included if sudden death occurred after discharge from the hospital of birth and where an autopsy was performed.

These criteria resulted in the inclusion of 3.3 million births to white women and 857,864 to black women. SUID describes the death of an infant at less than 365 days of age from sudden infant death syndrome, ill-defined and unknown causes, or accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.

Because racial disparity was often found in risk factors for sudden death, this study included an assessment of outcomes by race to determine whether there were any unique patterns of use that could inform the development of new interventions to stop smoking.

Smoking during pregnancy puts you and your unborn baby at a higher risk of serious health problems. Secondhand smoke can also affect you and your unborn baby. Australian studies have shown that around 9% of women smoked during pregnancy in 2019.

If you smoke during pregnancy, you are at increased risk of a wide range of problems including miscarriage and stillbirth, you are twice as likely to give birth to a low birth weight baby compared to a non-smoking mother. Low birth weight babies are at a higher risk of death and are more vulnerable to infections, breathing difficulties and long-term health problems in adulthood.

The more cigarettes you smoke during pregnancy, the higher your risk of complications and of having a low birth weight baby. But reducing the number of cigarettes you smoke doesn’t reduce most of the risks to you and your baby. Quitting smoking completely in early pregnancy best protects your and your baby’s health. But quitting at any time helps reduce the damage. See also TOP 5 best straps for Quest 2

Some of the most commonly experienced pregnancy complications by women who smoke include:

ectopic pregnancy – this is a pregnancy outside the uterus, usually in the fallopian tube

fetal death – death of the baby in the womb (death)

miscarriage – known as miscarriage

problems with the placenta, including premature detachment from the uterine wall and blockage of the cervical opening ( placenta previa )

premature rupture of membranes

premature labor .

If you are pregnant, every time you smoke a cigarette, you cut off oxygen to your unborn baby and expose it to many toxic chemicals.

Some of the many harmful effects of cigarette smoking on your unborn baby include:

reduced supply of oxygen and nutrients due to carbon monoxide and nicotine in tobacco smoke

slower growth and development

increased risk of birth defects such as cleft lip and cleft palate

the baby’s movements are weakest in the womb for at least an hour after each cigarette is smoked

impaired development and functioning of the placenta

damage the development of the brain and lungs of the child.

Breastfeeding has many benefits and helps protect the baby from chest and ear infections and diseases of the intestines and lungs. Quitting smoking while breastfeeding is very helpful.

Some of the problems caused by smoking while breastfeeding include:

Nicotine and some other chemicals in cigarette smoke can pass from you to your baby through your breast milk.

Smoking can reduce milk production and the quality of breast milk.

Smoking while breastfeeding increases your baby’s risk of a number of health problems including colic and sleep disturbances.

Women who smoke are less likely to breastfeed and are more likely to wean their children earlier than non-smoking mothers.

If you find it difficult to quit smoking:

Try not to smoke before or during meals. To give your body the longest possible time to clear the nicotine from your breast milk, breastfeed your baby first, then smoke your cigarette right after. Do the same if you’re using the nicotine lozenge, mouth spray, gum, or quit inhaler.

Do not smoke near your child – go out and smoke.

Smoking during pregnancy can compromise your baby's health for years to come. Health effects can include:

increased risk of asthma

low birth weight, which is linked to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure in adulthood

up to three times the risk of sudden unexpected childhood death (SUDI).

increased risk of being overweight and obese in childhood

increased risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

According to the Ministry of Health: “There are several dangers associated with smoking during pregnancy, both for the woman and for the child.

When you smoke, over 4,000 harmful substances are inhaled, which reach the bloodstream from the mother’s lungs. From here, they reach the fetus through the placenta and the umbilical cord. With what consequences?

The main effect concerns the reduction of the oxygen supply, essential for the correct growth of the child.

Many studies show that maternal smoking during pregnancy is one of the causes of spontaneous abortion, premature birth, as well as an increase in perinatal and infant mortality and morbidity.

It has been estimated that children of smoking mothers have a 70% excess risk of developing lower respiratory tract disease compared to children of non-smoking mothers.

Maternal smoking during pregnancy is also the leading cause of sudden infant death (Sudden infant death syndromeSIDS) and other health effects, including low birth weight and reduced lung function.

Asthma, the most common chronic disease in children, is more common among children whose parents smoke.

Passive smoking is also a risk factor for the induction of new cases of asthma and for the exacerbation of asthma in children with stable disease.

Mothers who smoke have less and lower quality milk than non-smokers and milk production over time is shorter.

The period of pregnancy is, therefore, a special time to quit smoking, asking for help from both the gynecologist and the health services, seizing the opportunity to quit smoking permanently. It is also important that family members who smoke and live with a pregnant woman, primarily the other parent, decide to stop smoking.