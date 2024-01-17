The Sharjah Police General Command launched a traffic awareness campaign under the slogan “Safe Driving Motorcycles,” coinciding with the traffic campaigns plan of the Ministry of Interior. The campaign will continue until the end of next March, and aims to enhance traffic awareness among motorcycle drivers.

The Sharjah Police Traffic and Patrols Department indicated that sudden entry and sudden lane changes are among the most prominent causes of delivery bike accidents, explaining that the total beneficiaries of traffic campaigns for bikers from 2021 until the end of last year amounted to five thousand and 715 motorcycle drivers.

The campaign includes several awareness lectures for bike drivers from delivery companies, and addresses traffic topics that enhance security and safety on the roads, including: the topic of common mistakes while driving that lead to traffic accidents, such as sudden entry and unexpected lane changes, and the topic of the most important standards that must be followed. To achieve traffic safety, and other topics that contribute to raising their level of awareness and traffic awareness of the importance of adhering to traffic instructions and laws.

Sharjah Police asked motorcycle drivers to follow instructions and procedures for traffic safety, including wearing a helmet while driving, adhering to the specified speeds and lanes for motorcycles, not overtaking incorrectly, and not changing lanes suddenly, especially at intersections and traffic lights.

• 5.7 thousand motorcyclists benefited from the campaign over 3 years.