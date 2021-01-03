Union Minister Sadanand Gowda’s health deteriorated suddenly in Chitradurga district today. He was immediately hospitalized after this. He was traveling from Shimoga after an executive meeting of the state BJP. Doctors say that he is fine now. His sugar level has come down. Let us know that he has just recovered after being corona virus positive.

Was infected with Corona virus

Recently, Union Minister Sadanand Gowda became infected with the Corona virus. He himself gave this information through a post on Twitter. Along with this, the Union Minister had recently requested those who came in contact to be careful.

Union Minister Sadanand Gowda had tweeted, ‘After the initial symptoms, I got my corona test done. After coming out positive, I have separated myself. The people who come in contact with me are requested to be careful, stay safe and follow the corona protocol. For your information, let us know that Sadanand Gowda is the Minister of Fertilizers and Chemicals in the Modi government.