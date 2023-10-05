The sudden death of 30-year-old Sadjied Moeniralam came as a shock to family and friends of the young man, who had a good name within the Surinamese Islamic community. The father of a young son died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday evening. His 23-year-old brother is still fighting for his life in the hospital. “No one can believe it anymore.”
Ilah Rubio, Michiel van Gruijthuijsen
Latest update:
18:54
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Sudden #death #young #father #hammer #blow #brother #fighting #life