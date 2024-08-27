The last week of meteorological summer It arrives split in two in terms of time. After a rainy Monday in Barcelona, ​​Girona, the Iberian system, the Alicante coast and the mountain ranges of the southeast, this Tuesday and Wednesday will be stable and warm in most of the country, although the thermometers are not expected to reach 40° – on Monday no observatory of the official network exceeded this level – while from Thursday to Sunday a significant and abrupt change in weather is expected, according to The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warns. This is a new episode of intense showers in large areas of the Peninsula, especially in the central strip, and which locally could be strong and even very strong and with storms, hail and very strong gusts of wind, which will be accompanied by a sharp drop in temperature in the interior of the Peninsula, in some areas up to 10 degrees. Because these precipitations are due to the passage of a trough and the subsequent formation of a low pressure area, it is difficult to pinpoint their intensity and exact location, so Aemet recommends paying attention to the updates of the report and the warnings.

For now, This Tuesday, stability and high temperatures The temperatures will return to the north of the peninsula after the collapse on Sunday and the thermometers will mark up to nine degrees more than Monday ―Vitoria will go from 25° to 34°, while in Bilbao they will add seven degrees and in Burgos and Pamplona, ​​six―. The day will be mostly sunny in Spain and “only some weak and scattered rain is expected in the Strait and in Melilla”. In the afternoon, however, clouds will form in the eastern third, as well as in the mountains of the south, with “low probability of showers and occasional storms in the eastern Pyrenees and Iberian Peninsula as well as in the mountain ranges of the southeast, somewhat more likely in the area of ​​Sierra Nevada”, says José Luis Camacho, spokesman for Aemet.

In the Canary Islands, There may be showers and even thunderstorms.inland Tenerife. And there will be haze in the Canary Islands and the south of the peninsula. This is due to an atmospheric situation “marked by the presence of an anticyclonic ridge over the Peninsula with little pressure gradient on the surface. In the Canary Islands, the trade winds continue, but with the influence of flows from the centre of the Atlantic,” explains Camacho. The maximum temperatures will rise in the northeastern half of the peninsula and in the north of the Balearic Islands, an increase that will be locally notable in the upper Ebro, while they will fall in the west of the Peninsula. In degrees, they will exceed 35° in large areas of the interior of the southern half of the peninsula, in the depressions of the northeast and in the northern plateau, and will reach 38° in the Guadalquivir. The minimum temperatures “will increase in the northern half” and will not vary in the rest. In the Canary Islands, maximum temperatures will decrease and minimum temperatures with few changes. In the warning map, a rara avis: there are none.

On Wednesday, a change in weather begins that is abrupt and significant enough to for Aemet to have issued an information note. At the end of the day, the spokesman details, “a deep trough – a tongue of cold air in the upper layers of the troposphere – will be located to the west of the Peninsula and on the surface, an Atlantic front will approach the extreme northwest of the Peninsula. The Canary Islands will be affected by the southern end of the trough.” This will translate into “cloudy skies in Galicia and the western Cantabrian Sea, without ruling out weak precipitation, more likely and intense in the north of the Galician community.” In the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands “it will start with few clouds or with high clouds, increasing to medium and high clouds in the west and south.” In the afternoon, clouds will form in the centre and interior of the eastern third, which can give rise to isolated showers or storms, with greater probability and intensity in the Iberian system and the Pyrenees.

In the Canary Islands, showers and the occasional storm in the mountainous islands, with the possibility of light precipitation in low-lying areas. Calima will enter the southern third of the Peninsula and Alboran, which may reach, with less intensity, the rest of the southern half. The maximum temperatures “will fall in the Cantabrian Sea and western Andalusia and will increase in western Galicia, eastern Andalusia and areas of the centre and northeast”, so that they will exceed 36° in the depressions of the southern Atlantic slope and areas of the middle Ebro, 38° in points of the Guadalquivir, Guadiana and Tajo. The minimum temperatures will rise in the northeast and central north and, falling, in the interiors of the west. There will be Yellow warnings, the lowest of three levels, for heat in Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha and the Community of Madrid.

And keep an eye on Thursday, because from early morning there will be “showers in a wide strip from north to south between the Cantabrian Sea and the Guadalquivir, with some uncertainty as to whether they could extend to the Strait”. These showers, Aemet stresses in its note, “in addition to being locally strong or very strong – with accumulations that could reach 30 litres in an hour – and accompanied by storms, may persist and leave significant accumulated precipitation, above 40 litres”.

During the second half of the day, “these storms and showers are likely to extend to the northwest of the peninsula and to the upper and middle Ebro, the eastern Pyrenees and northern Iberian Peninsula.” And some of the storm cells “could be associated with locally very strong gusts of wind.” In addition, the trough will knock down the thermometers: “A significant drop – of between 6° and 10° – in daytime temperatures is expected in a wide strip of the interior of the peninsula between the northeast of Castile and León and the center of Andalusia.” For the moment, Yellow warnings are in effect for rain and storms in seven communities: Andalusia, Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Community of Madrid, Navarre, Basque Country and La Rioja.

From Friday, a low pressure area (isolated depression at high levels) “will approach the northwest of the peninsula, so storms and showers will continue, although they will most likely be located around the Cantabrian mountain range, the Iberian system and the Central system, where they will continue to be locally strong, without ruling out that they will extend to the eastern third of the peninsula and the mountains of the southeast”. Temperatures, both today and Saturday, “will gradually recover”, but will remain below those of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the most likely scenario is that the low pressure “will move across the Cantabrian Sea while it begins to be absorbed” by the general circulation of the atmosphere, so that “there could still be showers and storms more likely in the northern half of the peninsula”, although the agency admits that “the uncertainty for these days is even greater”.