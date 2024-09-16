“One of the big questions that remains to be answered is how the suspect knew that Trump would be playing golf on Sunday,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said earlier, adding that “it may have been just luck.”

The FBI said Trump was fine, adding that it appeared to be a second assassination attempt on Sunday near his golf course in Florida.

According to law enforcement officials, Secret Service agents spotted a gunman in the woods near the stadium and opened fire on him.

They added that the gunman dropped an AK-47 assault rifle and fled in a car, but was arrested.

The New York Times and Fox News, citing officials, identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii.