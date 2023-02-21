AWhen Danish national soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed and remained motionless during the European Championship match against Finland on June 12, 2021, millions of people involuntarily witnessed a sudden cardiac arrest. The athlete could only be saved on the field because experienced doctors reacted quickly and used a defibrillator. The horror of death being able to strike a young person in this way without warning was palpable for all viewers.

Eriksen’s luck, because first aid was available, is rare. In Germany, Silke Kauferstein estimates, up to 2,000 people under the age of 40 die of sudden cardiac death every year. The geneticist gets to the bottom of such tragedies at the University Hospital in Frankfurt.

Kauferstein investigates in the laboratory whether the reason for the death of an apparently healthy young person can be found in genetic defects. A malfunction of certain cardiac proteins can trigger cardiac arrhythmias, including ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest.

Although the professor of forensic genetics is on the trail of death, her work is in the service of the living. It is the immediate relatives of a deceased person that she wants to protect with her findings. Because the causes of cardiac death are mostly undiscovered diseases that can occur frequently in families. At the beginning of the cause research is a thorough autopsy, explains Kauferstein, in order to rule out third-party negligence. If the cause of death remains a mystery, doctors from all over Germany turn to the University Hospital in Frankfurt. There is a nationwide unique outpatient clinic for sudden cardiac death, located at the Institute for Forensic Medicine.







Families who have lost someone in their midst can turn to them. “When a young man of 25 dies unexpectedly, the parents also worry about the 18-year-old sister. But they themselves could also carry a risk,” Kauferstein describes a scenario. If a genetic predisposition is discovered, a specialized cardiologist advises the relatives on how they can minimize their own risk.

In a few cases, the use of a defibrillator is also an option to avoid the risk of sudden cardiac death. In the event of ventricular fibrillation, the device gives the organ a short electric shock and thus brings it back to regular pulse rhythms, like pressing a reset button.







From the reports of the bereaved in the outpatient clinic, Kauferstein and her colleague Britt Beckmann know that young people in particular are often unable to read possible warning signs from their bodies. “If someone suddenly faints for no apparent reason or has a seizure, you should have it checked out medically,” says the biologist. Unexpected deaths in the family environment should then also be taken into account. A resting or, even better, a stress ECG could then provide initial indications of whether there might be heart damage.

As part of the Health Forum series, Silke Kauferstein will speak about her work on February 23 at 6:30 p.m. The lecture can be accessed online via this link be tracked.