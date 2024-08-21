“The Egyptian government set a date for a meeting with a delegation from Port Sudan, but we were told that the meeting would be cancelled after the delegation breached protocols,” Perillo explained in a tweet on the X platform.

He added: “We are excited to continue to see the results of our efforts with Egypt and international partners in Geneva to expand humanitarian access and other programs to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.”

Contrasting narratives

On the other hand, the Sudanese government said that it decided to send a government delegation to Cairo to meet with the American delegation, and two members of the delegation arrived in Cairo on Monday.

She added, “This is a confirmation of our seriousness and sincere desire to continue the previous consultations that we initiated with the United States in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during the period from August 9 to 10.”

While media reports confirmed that the nature of the delegation’s composition was one of the reasons that led to the cancellation of the meeting, and that the United States and the mediation said that they wanted a delegation representing the Sudanese army, the Sudanese government assigned the leadership of the delegation to the Minister of Minerals, Mohammed Bashir Abu Namu, a leader in the Minni Arki Minawi movement allied with the army, who headed a delegation that met with the mediation in Jeddah about two weeks ago without achieving any progress.

Implications

According to journalist Sabah Mohammed Al-Hassan, the back and forth that is happening in the negotiation arenas is nothing but an accumulation of fear “similar to social phobia.”

While Malik Agar, Vice President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, said that the consultations that were scheduled to be held with the American delegations had nothing to do with the Geneva negotiations, but rather “aimed to clarify our vision on implementing the Jeddah Declaration.” The Sudanese writer believes that the military leadership “missed the Jeddah opportunity and has now come to look for it, while Washington says that it respects his desire to return to Jeddah, but it strongly assures him that the Geneva talks are based on what was reached in the Jeddah forum (…) meaning that the United States is suppressing its mockery that there is no escape and that there is no difference between the Jeddah and Geneva agreements as long as the mediation is the sponsor of Jeddah and Geneva.”

Political activist Hassan Bakri described Aqar’s statements as “catastrophic,” and said that they cannot be understood in isolation from “the official way of thinking about their real position on Geneva and negotiations in general (…) The army wants to achieve through negotiations what it failed to achieve through battles.”

Bakri believes that the matter will end with international intervention, expecting the failure of the Sudanese army’s bet on Russia to prevent any step that might lead to Sudan’s return to Article 7.

He added, “Unless a breakthrough occurs in the coming days, we will enter a completely different square from everything that came before, and things will become confusingly complicated, and the war will turn into multiple wars, and chaos will be the title of what is coming.”