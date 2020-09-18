In the context of the ‘Bindas Bol’ program, the Supreme Court on Friday asked Sudarshan TV whether the media could be allowed to target the entire community. Let us know that in the promos of Bindas Bol program, it has been claimed that the intrusion of Muslims in government services will be disclosed. The apex court, while hearing a complaint about the program, said that the channel is authorized to show the news, but cannot spoil the image of the entire community and isolate them by doing such programs.

Justice DY Chandrachud, who is presiding over the bench hearing the case, said, “This is a real issue.” Whenever you show them joining the administrative service, you show ISIS (Islamic State). You want to say that the involvement of Muslims in the administrative service is part of a deeper conspiracy. Can the media be allowed to target an entire community? ”

The bench said, “Showing all candidates with an agenda shows hatred and this element is a matter of concern.” The bench also comprises Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice KM Joseph. “The freedom of speech has turned into hatred,” the court said. You cannot create an image of all members of the community. You have also isolated good members through your divisive agenda. ”

The bench told Shyam Dewan, who is favoring Sudarshan TV, that the court did not have problems with investigative journalism related to financing by organizations linked to terrorism, but it should not be said that Muslims are going to UPSC service under the agenda. “There should be a message in the media that a particular community cannot be targeted,” the bench said. We have to see a future nation that is united and diverse. “The court said,” The message should go to the media that the country cannot survive with such an agenda. “The bench said,” We are the court And we saw what happened during the Emergency and it is our duty to preserve human dignity. ”

Dewan referred to the affidavit filed by the channel’s editor-in-chief Suresh Chavan. In the affidavit, the channel defended the program, stating that it has used ‘UPSC Jihad’ on the basis of donations received by militant organizations to Zakat Foundation. Zakat Foundation provides reading material and training to students who are mostly Muslim, aspiring to join the administrative service.

During the hearing from the video conference, Dewan said that the channel has no problem if a person from any community joins the administrative service on the basis of talent. He said, “The channel wants to complete the broadcast. We are not running anywhere. Four episodes have been watched so far and it should be seen throughout the episode and not on the basis of any word that the court should use its jurisdiction to impose pre-broadcast ban. ”

However, the bench said, “Look at the statements. The audience will tell all the things that have been told through this program. We do not have problems with NGO or source of financing. The point here is that you will have an impact on the whole community because you are doing this with administrative service. “Some of the photographs hurt us like green T-shirts and hats worn by Muslims,” ​​the bench said. He also said that “We are not the censor board”. The court observed that some objectionable material should be removed.

Dewan told the bench that the channel would file an affidavit regarding the alleged objectionable material underlined by the court in the program. Earlier, the Supreme Court asked the NGO Zakat Foundation whether it wanted to intervene in the Sudarshan TV case, as it accused its Indian branch of receiving financial support from terrorism-related organizations from abroad.

Explain that the Zakat Foundation provides training to Muslim candidates desirous of joining the administrative service. The bench told senior advocate Sanjay Hegde appearing on behalf of the Zakat Foundation that in the affidavit filed by Sudarshan TV, his client has been accused of receiving donations from abroad. Hegde said that his client is a charitable organization which is also helping non-Muslims and such social service is not known even at the government level.

Earlier in the day, the Sudarshan channel had filed a petition requesting for live broadcasting of the hearing in the Supreme Court. It is to be noted that on September 15, the Supreme Court had stayed the telecast of the episode of ‘Bindas Bol’ by the channel till further orders. The court said that prima facie it seems that the purpose of broadcasting the program is to ‘discredit’ the Muslim community.