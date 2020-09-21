The Supreme Court on Monday refused to watch the disputed episodes of Sudarshan News ‘Bindas Bol’ program, as well as asked the central government whether there was any law under which the government could interfere in such programs?

A division bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice KM Joseph asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during the hearing in the case whether the government could interfere in it as per law?

The Supreme Court said, ‘Is there any program today that is not objectionable? Can the government interfere in this according to the law? Everyday people are criticized, condemned and the image of people is tarnished? ”

Also Read: Sudarshan TV wants live telecast of hearing in disputed show in Supreme Court

He asked Mehta whether the central government monitored the program after allowing it to air four episodes? Earlier, the court objected to Sudarshan News’ affidavit. Also refused to watch her episode.

Let us know that in the promos of Bindas Bol program, it has been claimed that the intrusion of Muslims in government services will be disclosed. Last time the apex court heard the complaint about the program, it said that the channel is authorized to show the news, but cannot spoil the image of the entire community and such programs cannot isolate them.

Also read- Sudarshan TV Show: Supreme Court said- no problem with investigative journalism, do not spoil the image of the whole community

Justice DY Chandrachud, presiding over the bench hearing the case, had said, “This is a real issue.” Whenever you show them joining the administrative service, you show ISIS (Islamic State). You want to say that the involvement of Muslims in the administrative service is part of a deeper conspiracy. Can the media be allowed to target an entire community? ”

It is to be noted that on September 15, the Supreme Court had stayed the telecast of the episode of ‘Bindas Bol’ by the channel till further orders. The court said that prima facie it seems that the purpose of broadcasting the program is to ‘discredit’ the Muslim community.