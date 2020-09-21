The Supreme Court on Monday lashed out at Sudarshan TV’s program ‘Bindas Bol’ for its alleged infiltration of Muslims into the bureaucracy and said it does not want to cut down on freedom of speech because it is ‘foreign funding’ And ‘Reservation related issues’ is a public interest program. The apex court was angered that Sudarshan channel in its affidavit had named an English channel for doing the first two programs on Hindu Terror. The court has already banned the transmission of episodes of ‘UPSC Jihad’, part of Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ program based on hate speech.

A bench of Justice Dhananjay Y Chandrachud, Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice KM Joseph questioned the Sudarshan news channel, ‘Why did you say about the programs of the English news channel. Who asked for your opinion about the program? Vishnu Shankar Jain, counsel for the channel’s editor-in-chief Suresh Chavanke, said that his affidavit mentions the English channel’s program on Hindu terror as he was earlier asked why Muslim persons were shown wearing caps and green color in UPSC Jihad episodes. is.

The bench asked, ‘Does this mean that every time the judge asks the question, you will tell your point of view? If this is the case then the judges will stop asking questions. You are not expected to file an answer to all the questions that the judge asks. The judges then question to get better information.

After the petitioners stated that these links violated the program code under the cable TV regulations, the apex court consulted to what extent the order could be curbed through its order. The bench remarked, ‘This program (Bindas Bol) involves public interest on issues like obtaining money from abroad or reservation. If we issue proclamation, what will it be like, should it be stopped altogether. Public interest is also involved in this.

While concluding the hearing through video conference, the bench said, ‘What does the court say what should be stopped, what should be allowed and what is not because we are in Article 19 (1) (a) Do not want to curb the freedom of speech and speech conferred. During the hearing which lasted for about two hours, the bench said that there is a need to protect constitutional values ​​and human dignity but the court cannot be enforcing the Program Code.

Earlier, as soon as the hearing began, the channel requested the court to lift the ban on telecast of the remaining six episodes of the program. The channel said it would follow the law. The bench asked the question whether you believe that you have followed the program code and whether the remaining episodes of the program will be shown in this manner. The counsel for the channel replied, ‘Yes, we have followed the program code and the remaining episodes of the program will be similar. Please see the four episodes from my client’s eyes. ‘

The bench said that the matter will now be considered further on 23 September. The bench told senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on behalf of an interventionist and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of the channels’ organization NBF that they would be heard at the end. Lawyer Shadan Farishta protested the event on behalf of some Jamia students. He argued, ‘Now Sudarshan TV is saying that it will continue airing its program in the same manner. The involvement of Muslims in administrative services and parliament is a threat and they want to occupy the country. This is the theme of the program. Every link to this is a violation of the program code.

The bench questioned the lawyer about the controversial speeches of former bureaucrat Abdul Rauf and Akbaruddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen as part of the program. “As far as Abdul Rauf’s speech is concerned, he said that more and more Muslims should join the administrative service to serve the community.” As far as Owaisi is concerned, his tone was aggressive but as far as speech is concerned, there was nothing wrong in it.

On the allegations of receiving foreign donations from some terrorist contact organizations, the lawyer said, “The attack on Zakat Foundation is intrinsically linked to other parts of hate speeches.” Earlier, the court had questioned Sudarshan TV’s program whether the media could be allowed to target an entire community and it asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Broadcasters Association to arrange for automatic control of electronic media Suggestions were sought for strengthening the