Artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a 3D sand art on Puri Beach to spread awareness about the corona virus epidemic. His art is very big and in this Santa Claus is giving the message of wearing masks to avoid the epidemic.

Spread over 6,000 square feet on the beach of Puri, this art by Sudarshan Patnaik depicts two Santa Claus holding a large mask with the message of “Use Mask, Stay Safe”. With this, Mary Christmas is written on Art.

120 feet long and 50 feet wide artwork

Sudarshan’s 3D sand art is 120 feet long and 50 feet wide. Sudarshan Patnaik wrote in the caption of his post, “Attempted to create another record on 3D sand art. The world’s largest #Mask with Santa Claus on 3D sand art with a message from #UseMaskStaySafe. It’s 120 feet long And 50 feet wide which is designed to spread awareness on Kovid-19 on a 6000 square feet area on Puri Beach in India. “

Attempted for another record on 3D SandArt. World’s biggest #Mask with Santa Clauses on 3d SandArt with message #UseMaskStaySafe This is 120ft long and 50ft wide has created on 6000 Sqft area to create awareness on # Covid19 , at Puri beach in India. pic.twitter.com/DGxiQCcdsn – Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2020

Compliment on social media

Sudarshan’s art got a lot of likes on social media. His fans and followers commented on his post and praised him. Significantly, wearing a face mask is a major way to control the spread of the corona virus. With its use, infection can be prevented to a great extent.

Also read-

Tribute in unique style to footballer Maradona, memorialized by making six feet tall cake statue

Farmers Protest: Farmers’ organizations gave indications of talks with the government, will decide in the meeting today