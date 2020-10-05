The Central Government told the Supreme Court about the case of Sudarshan TV program ‘UPSC Jihad’ that the Inter Ministry Committee has given some additional recommendations while advising on the transmission of further episodes of the UPSC Jihad program. The Center said that Sudarshan News should be given an opportunity to address the recommendations of the committee. The Center requested the Supreme Court to postpone the hearing through a letter seeking adjournment, after which Judge D.Y. A bench of Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee allowed it.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Center, argued before the bench that on the basis of recommendations by the committee, a show cause notice has been issued to the news channel on Monday and hearing on it will be held on Tuesday. The letter states, ‘The Union of India respectfully acknowledges that the said process is on and at an advanced level. It stated that the Central Government would be in a position to pass an order under sub-section (3) of Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 only after giving the Sudarshan TV news channel the last opportunity to be heard. ‘

“The Center is obliged to give Sudarshan TV news channel another opportunity,” the letter said, referring to the recommendation made by the inter-ministerial committee and additional recommendations made in relation to the future program. It has been told, “The above procedure is necessary to comply with the order of the Central Government, so as to ensure full compliance with natural justice.” The letter stated, ‘In response to the notice, a reply was received from Sudarshan Samachar and sent to the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for consideration and recommendations. The IMC then conducted its proceedings, in which Sudarshan News was given full opportunity to represent the case by filing written arguments as well as oral arguments.

IMC has given its recommendation to the Center on October 4 after listening to the representatives of the news channel. On September 23, the Center informed the Supreme Court that it was found prima facie that the UPSC Jidah program violated the program code. As a result, a detailed show cause notice has been issued to the channel to show why action should not be taken against it. The apex court on September 15 passed an order to stop the remaining episodes of this TV show.